Upcoming Comedy Show, Novel, and Arts Preview on KPBS Midday Edition

Conversations on arts and culture with Jade Hindman, including an upcoming comedy show, a newly released novel, and a weekend preview. Kamau Bell discusses his comedy tour and a new documentary on racial identity. Also, updates on the arts calendar.

S1: It's time for KPBS Midday Edition for today's arts and culture show. We are talking about an upcoming comedy show, a newly released novel, and your weekend preview.

I'm Jade Hindman with conversations that keep you informed, inspired, and make you think. Award winning comedian, producer, and author Kamau Bell joins us to talk about his comedy tour Stop in San Diego.

Then a new novel explores what it's like to feel adrift. Plus all of the weekend happenings on the arts calendar. That's ahead on Midday Edition. S2: Thanks. Unfortunately, we're out of time. Thanks for having me





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Comedian Show Comedy Tour Documentary Upcoming Novel Arts Newly Free Preview Weekend

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