Upcoming Children's Graphic Novel Series, Latest Comic Book News

The news text highlights an upcoming children's graphic novel series with a unique premise, featuring unlikely best friends Niles and JB, a 'lonesome' skunk and a 'popular' bear. The story is about them navigating challenges, triumphs, and friendships in various settings. The first book in the series is slated for 2025, and a donkey-themed graphic novel proposal also receives attention. Lastly, the text offers updates on an ongoing Superman comic series and a horror series titled Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, among others.

The news text discusses an upcoming children's graphic novel series about unlikely best friends , namely a skunk and a bear. The story revolves around these characters navigating challenges and triumphs, forging an unlikely friendship, and facing difficulties when their friendship is put to the test.

Two books in the series are scheduled to be published, with the first one in 2025. The news also includes updates on a donkey-themed graphic novel series, a proposal for a Woodland Hills graphic novel, and several comic book news teasers





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unlikely Best Friends Skunk And Bear Woodland Hills Graphic Novel Next Week Absolute Atom Mumm-Ra The Ever-Living Superman: Father Of Tomorrow Cobra Energon

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