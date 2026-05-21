Upcoming Adaptations of Brandon Sanderson's Skyward Bring Promise for Revival of YA Fantasy Genre

An upcoming adaptation of Brandon Sanderson's novel Skyward, a young adult science fiction book in the Cosmere universe, by Tomorrow Studios looks promising for the revival of the YA fantasy genre. Sanderson's work, with its diverse storytelling style, has piqued interest in YA fantasy adaptations. The adaptation of Skyward by Tomorrow Studios, known for their live-action adaptations of One Piece, could provide fresh tales for the struggling YA fantasy genre. Sanderson storylines could also expand the repertoire of streamers, as Mason, Sanderson's publisher, reported a 40% increase in new subscribers in April and May 2020.

An upcoming adaptation of Brandon Sanderson 's novel, Skyward, a 2018 young adult science fiction book from the Cosmere universe, is being developed by Tomorrow Studios, the company behind One Piece.

Sanderson, a prolific author known for his high-fantasy and science fiction series, such as Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive, has been making waves in the TV and movie spaces with his Cosmere universe rights secured by Apple TV and plans to adapt other Sanderson works. The series, which has both fantasy and science fiction elements, is expected to explore the Cytoverse universe introduced in the first book, Skyward.

The novel features a 17-year-old girl named Spin, who dreams of becoming a fighter pilot in a defense force on Detritus, a world ravaged by aliens called the Krell. With its potential for a multi-season arc, Skyward stands out from other young adult fantasy adaptations. The topic of YA fantasy adaptations failing to find an audience or convince streamers to keep them prompts the question of how Sanderson's works can help revive the genre.

Sanderson's diverse and ambitious storytelling style, combined with Tomorrow Studios' live-action experience with One Piece, presents a promising opportunity for YA fantasy adaptations to branch away from typical magic-focused adaptations and embrace new storytelling styles





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