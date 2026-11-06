Upcoming 2027 and 2028 Movie Remakes: Tangled, Cliffhanger, and More

Disney's Tangled, Cliffhanger, and How to Train Your Dragon 2 lead a wave of major 2027 and 2028 remakes, featuring top directors and nostalgic casts for modern audiences.

Modern cinema is currently undergoing a significant wave of cinematic recreation, with several high-profile remakes scheduled for release between 2027 and 2028. Studios are leveraging contemporary technology and top-tier talent to reimagine beloved classics for new generations while retaining the core appeal that made the originals iconic. This trend continues to evolve, offering fans both fresh interpretations and faithful recreations of past favorites.

Disney Live-Action Tangled Release

Disney will release its live-action adaptation of Tangled on March 31st, 2028, continuing its decade-long strategy of adapting animated films. The studio faces mixed audience reception for this format, having produced both billion-dollar hits like Lilo & Stitch and box-office failures like Moana and Snow White. Tangled appears positioned to succeed with a strong cast including Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, and Kathryn Hahn. Behind the camera, director Michael Gracey brings his musical expertise from The Greatest Showman and Better Man, while cinematographer Erik Wilson contributes his experience from all three Paddington films. This combination ensures the film will likely match the visual beauty of the original animated classic.

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Cliffhanger Modern Action Remake

Vertical Pictures plans to release a remake of the cult classic Cliffhanger in Spring 2027, following shifting distribution rights. The original film defined Sylvester Stallone's career with its over-the-top mountain-climbing thriller premise. Director Jaume Collet-Serra approaches this project immediately after his thriller Carry-On, bringing a proven skill for building tension. The cast features Lily James and Pierce Brosnan, who are expected to upgrade the stakes and scale of the mountain-climbing action. The production aims to preserve the wild, exaggerated nature of the original story while updating it for modern audiences. The film has navigated various release date changes before settling on this 2027 spring window.

DreamWorks Dragon Sequel Adaptation

DreamWorks is producing a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2, scheduled for release on June 11th, 2027. This project follows the success of the first live-action adaptation, which was praised for its fidelity to the original narrative. Original animated director Dean DeBlois returns to direct the sequel, likely employing a shot-for-shot approach to maintain narrative strength. The production continues the trend of reusing original voice talent, with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick and Cate Blanchett returning as Valka. This marks a rare instance of an animated sequel receiving a direct live-action remake treatment rather than creating a separate continuity.

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Thomas Crown Affair Heist Update

A new adaptation of The Thomas Crown Affair is scheduled to release on March 5th, 2027, serving as the second remake of the classic 1960s heist film. John McTiernan previously directed a notable remake in 1999, setting a high bar for this genre. The new version updates the story of a suave executive attempting a billion-dollar heist. The plot centers on the cat-and-mouse game between the executive and his perfect match, an insurance investigator. This remake joins a growing list of prominent films set to bring classic stories into the modern age with contemporary filmmakers attached.

Future of Cinema Remakes

The upcoming slate of remakes highlights a strategic shift in how studios approach intellectual property and legacy franchises. Audiences are increasingly drawn to films that balance nostalgia with modern cinematic advancements. The selection of directors like Michael Gracey and Jaume Collet-Serra indicates a focus on strong visual storytelling and genre-specific expertise. These projects demonstrate that remakes are not merely cash grabs but potential avenues for artistic reinvention. The success of these films will likely influence future casting and directing choices in the industry. Fans can expect these releases to generate significant discussion regarding their fidelity to the original sources.