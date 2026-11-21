Explore the leading 2026 television releases including Bill with Rob Brydon, the Killing Eve prequel Honey, and the Sam Bankman-Fried drama The Altruists on major streaming platforms.

New entertainment landscapes for 2026 are defined by a diverse range of high-profile productions spanning classic sitcom formats, Cold War espionage thrillers, and gritty financial crime dramas. Viewers looking ahead to the next year of premium television have several major releases to anticipate across BBC iPlayer, Netflix, and Prime Video. These shows promise to deliver distinct storytelling experiences, from generational comedy clashes to deep-cover spy operations and complex character studies of modern villains.

Rob Brydon Stars in New Sitcom Bill

Rob Brydon leads the cast in the 2026 sitcom titled Bill, which is set to be available for streaming on BBC iPlayer. The series premise follows a man whose life is radically disrupted when he returns home to discover his wife of 37 years in bed with the gardener. This domestic upheaval forces Bill to find a new purpose, leading him to offer spare rooms in his spacious suburban house to students displaced by a fire at local university halls of residence. The setup clearly echoes the structure of the classic 1970s sitcom Rising Damp, but the tone and character dynamics are distinctively modern and different.

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While the situation mirrors the classic series, Bill is characterized as kind-hearted, standing in sharp contrast to the lecherous character Rigsby from the original show. Some viewers may notice similarities between Brydon's performance here and his breakthrough role as Keith in the 2000 series Marion And Geoff. Bill quickly assumes the role of a live-in landlord, though he prefers the term landfriend for his new tenants. This arrangement sets the stage for a generation-clash comedy that explores the friction and humor between an older homeowner and a diverse group of young university students.

The quartet of students moving into Bill's home brings a variety of personalities that challenge his worldview. Hettie, played by Ada Player, is depicted as sweet and innocent. Christian, portrayed by Dylan Brady, is a woke private school boy. Cynical medical student Zahra is played by Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, while timid and studious James is performed by Harry Baxendale. These characters are initially not overjoyed about residing in what they perceive as an old man's house rather than partying on campus, creating immediate narrative tension.

Despite the students' initial reluctance, Bill is determined to make them feel at home, driving the comedic and dramatic arcs of the series. The show consists of six episodes and is scheduled for release in 2026. This format allows for a concentrated exploration of the relationships formed between the landlord and his tenants, focusing on how different generations navigate shared living spaces and personal upheavals.

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Killing Eve Prequel Honey Set in 1980s Berlin

The Honey series, also arriving in 2026, serves as a prequel to the hit thriller Killing Eve and will be streamable on BBC iPlayer with a 15 certificate. Although the original psychopathic fashionista assassin Villanelle is absent, the show introduces another energetic female lead with a fabulous wardrobe. The narrative charts the formative years of Carolyn Martens, the eccentric and ruthless Head of MI6's Russia Desk, a character originally played by Fiona Shaw in the parent series.

Set in East Berlin in 1982, the series follows Carolyn, also known as Martha, as she attempts to break out of the honeytrap roles routinely assigned to her. The 1980s setting provides a backdrop where Martha must prove herself in a male-dominated world that is far from egalitarian. As she navigates the city of secrets and lies, she becomes drawn to two men positioned on opposite sides of the Iron Curtain, adding layers of complexity to her mission.

Martha's first deep-cover assignment brings her into contact with CIA man Kurt Fischer, played by Nate Mann, who is known for Masters Of The Air. She also encounters Stasi officer Friedrich Baumann, portrayed by Jannis Niewöhner from The New Look. Their interactions create sparks and complications as she tries to establish her identity within the intelligence community. The series is filmed in Lithuania during a particularly chilly winter, which adds to the evocative atmosphere of the Cold War era.

Similar to its parent show, Honey breaks free from usual genre cliches by refusing to draw clear lines between good guys and bad guys. The six-part series offers a fresh perspective on the espionage genre, focusing on character development and moral ambiguity. Viewers can expect a compelling narrative that expands the lore of the Killing Eve universe while standing strong as its own political thriller.

The Altruists Explores Crypto Fraud and Romance

The Altruists is an upcoming drama on Netflix set for release in 2026 with a 15 certificate. The series dramatizes the romance and cryptocurrency fraud surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, who went to prison in 2024 for their roles in the collapse of the cryptocurrency firm FTX. They were at the center of the storm that engulfed the firm and were also sometime lovers, a relationship that forms the emotional core of this drama.

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Written by Graham Moore, known for The Imitation Game, the show is described as a cross between Bonnie And Clyde and The Social Network. It examines how individuals with seemingly altruistic starting points can become villains. One key factor pulling Ellison and Bankman-Fried together is the concept of Effective Altruism, or EA, which involves making money to give it away. As their operations grow, compromises are made, or hidden truths are revealed.

Anthony Boyle, from Say Nothing, plays Sam Bankman-Fried, while Julia Garner, from Inventing Anna, portrays Caroline Ellison. The drama jumps around in time to flesh out both characters and illustrate how their relationship falls apart. The series provides a thorough examination of Ellison, depicting her as someone who lets maths guide her life. This approach serves to keep herself emotionally safe, a trait that becomes both a strength and a vulnerability in the face of their criminal enterprise.

With eight episodes, The Altruists offers ample time to explore the psychological and financial dimensions of the FTX scandal. It aims to humanize the figures involved while not shying away from the consequences of their actions. The narrative structure allows for a deep dive into the motivations and downfall of two central figures in the recent cryptocurrency crash.

The Drama Features Zendaya and Robert Pattinson

The Drama, available on Prime Video in 2026, is a darkly hilarious psychodrama starring Zendaya and new Bond actor Robert Pattinson. The story begins in a Massachusetts cafe where an awkward Englishman named Charlie pretends to be familiar with a novel read by a beautiful young American woman named Emma. Charlie's chat-up maneuver is hindered by his jolly awkwardness and the fact that Emma is deaf in one ear, yet they soon begin dating.

The relationship evolves quickly as the couple goes from dating to living together, eventually writing their respective wedding speeches. While the setup might resemble a 1990s Richard Curtis romcom, the narrative immediately introduces clues that the course of true love will not run smoothly. Robert Pattinson, known for brooding characters, delivers a performance well-suited to Charlie's internal struggles and the complexities of his upcoming marriage.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Charlie and Emma meet up with their best friends. The group, fueled by wine, makes the unwise decision to confess the worst thing they have ever done. This confession ritual sets the stage for the dramatic events that follow, challenging the stability of the relationship and the friendships involved. The film promises a mix of humor and emotional depth, leveraging the star power of its leads to tell a modern story about love and honesty.