Upbit Holds $1.1 Billion in DOGE and SHIB Reserves Amid Price Slumps

South Korean exchange Upbit controls $1.1 billion in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This massive holding creates significant market pressure as prices for both assets decline sharply.

The South Korea n cryptocurrency exchange Upbit currently controls an estimated $1.1 billion worth of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu combined, creating a concentrated reservoir of supply that heavily influences market dynamics. Upbit holds $816.81 million in Dogecoin and $284.75 million in Shiba Inu, representing significant portions of the circulating supply available on major exchanges. These holdings rank among the largest on the platform, trailing only Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana out of the exchange's total assets which amount to approximately $22.06 billion.

Exchange Holdings Create Market Pressure

Upbit sits on approximately 86 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, suggesting the platform may hold about three quarters of all SHIB available on exchanges if data sources track the same wallets. This massive concentration of tokens means that any selling activity from Upbit users could introduce immediate and substantial downward pressure on the asset's price. The sheer volume of Shiba Inu held by a single entity in the Korean market acts as a constant overhang, limiting upside potential whenever buyers attempt to push the valuation higher.

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Dogecoin faces similar structural challenges due to the volume held on the exchange. With $816.81 million in assets, any coordinated or panic selling by large holders on Upbit would significantly impact global liquidity and pricing. The market remains sensitive to these reserve levels, as traders monitor the exchange closely for signs of outflows that might alleviate supply pressure or inflows that could signal further accumulation.

Price Performance Shows Significant Decline

Dogecoin is currently trading around $0.07, slowly tumbling below that psychological threshold while continuously moving below all major moving averages. The asset has lost approximately 35% of its value from its September peak, indicating a sustained bearish trend. The current price level represents the lowest point on the chart in the last year, reflecting a prolonged period of weakness for the meme coin.

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Technical indicators suggest the downside momentum has not yet exhausted itself. The price recently broke through the support level that had held it since July, leaving the asset vulnerable to further declines. Analysts note that there is a good chance the current period's bottom will be violated as sellers continue to dominate the trading floor. The moving averages above the current price point are aiming downwards, reinforcing the negative technical outlook for the near future.

Shiba Inu Outflows Remain Minor

Shiba Inu has been struggling on the market for ages, but there is finally an exchange outflow of approximately 144 billion SHIB in the last 24 hours. However, this represents only a 0.17% drop in exchange reserves, which amounts to a drop in the ocean relative to the total supply. During the same period, around 183 billion SHIB still flowed into exchanges, indicating that net inflows are still outweighing outflows.

The closest support level for Shiba Inu is the July low around $0.0000041, with moving averages above it aiming downwards. The Relative Strength Index for both assets is moving around 35, meaning the market is not oversold yet. This suggests that sellers still have room to push prices lower before buyers step in with significant volume.

Ecosystem Developments and Broader Context

While the meme coin sector faces headwinds, other projects within the broader ecosystem are showing momentum. NEAR Mobile has hit number one in finance app rankings and charts across 38 countries as the NEAR ecosystem gains momentum. Additionally, IPX plans to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS online and offline stores, expanding IP experiences beyond content and merchandise. These developments highlight diversification in the market, even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu contend with heavy exchange reserves and declining prices.