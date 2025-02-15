Up to 3 Inches of Snow Expected in Parts of Central Pennsylvania This Weekend

Another winter storm is forecast to hit Pennsylvania this weekend, bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to the Commonwealth. Parts of central Pennsylvania could see up to 3 inches of snow, with the Harrisburg area expecting less than an inch. The storm is expected to transition to rain by Saturday night.

Parts of central Pennsylvania could experience up to 3 inches of snow on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday in Dauphin and Lebanon counties, warning of snow and sleet accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

Another advisory, covering parts of central Pennsylvania to the west, north, and northeast of Harrisburg, lists up to 1 inch of snow and sleet and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. Cumberland, Adams, Mifflin, Juniata, Franklin and Perry counties are included in the first advisory, while Huntingdon, Fulton, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill counties are covered by the second. The Harrisburg area is expected to receive snow before 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by snow mixed with sleet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. High temperatures Saturday will reach around 33 degrees, with less than 1 inch of snow likely accumulating in Harrisburg. Other areas could see up to 3 inches of snow before Saturday evening. Lebanon, Pottsville, Shamokin, Bloomsburg and Danville are all forecast to receive 1 to 3 inches. Regions in central Pennsylvania, including York, Lancaster, Gettysburg and Carlisle, should see less than an inch of snow and sleet accumulations on Saturday. By Saturday night, most of the winter weather in central Pennsylvania should turn to rain, which will continue into Sunday. The National Weather Service also provided an infographic explaining the differences between rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow





