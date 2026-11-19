Cafe Madrid is a true Dallas gem that is harder to get to as new buildings go up around it — even more reason to visit soon.

Cafe Madrid is a true Dallas gem that is harder to get to as new buildings go up around it — even more reason to visit soon.

Construction along Knox Street for the new multi-use complex, The Knox, has caused ongoing problems for neighborhood restaurants. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. On a Saturday night in November, all is quiet on Travis Street between Knox Street and Armstrong Avenue.

Also read H-E-B brings Christmas magic to Travis Park with towering 50-foot tree

That is not a good thing. Half of this short stretch of street — which runs from Mister Charles on one end, past Georgie, Le Bilboquet, Cafe Madrid and Caffe Lucca on the far end — is closed to traffic, as is the part of the sidewalk. A fence covers half of an essential parking garage at Weir Plaza. The occasional car that does head down the street ends up making a three-point turn to leave.

Orange and white construction signs stand guard at every corner and cover every sidewalk entrance. Worst of all, dining rooms at every restaurant on the block are half empty at the magic 7 p.m. hour when reservations tend to max out. Julian Barsotti, who opened Caffe Lucca in March 2026 during construction is one of the many business owners who have lost revenue due to this mess. His landlord is BDT & MSD.

He says that closing Travis Street on Oct. 22 caused an immediate plummet in business.

“I did not anticipate or foresee the literal choking off of the business. At one point, we were cut off from every single direction,” he says.

Norma’s Cafe to bring free chicken-fried steak to 100 customers at new White Rock Lake locationCurrently, the plan is for Travis Street to be closed until Dec. 3, with the closure moving at some point to the other end of the street where all the restaurants are located, as confirmed by Trammel Crow Companies, the mastermind behind the project. Thanksgiving through Christmas is when most restaurants make the bulk of their revenue for the year, making up for the slow summer months.

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For the restaurants along Travis Street, which have already seen profits nosedive during the closure, there is serious concern that the year’s most profitable time is now a dusty dream. Right now, the in-progress development is worth millions, if not billions, of dollars. Initially, it was reported that there was $600 million in financing, which includes the Trammell Crow Company , BDT & MSD Partners , Highland Park Village Associates and The Retail Connection .

This new development, The Knox Hotel, will eventually host 140 rooms, 150,000 square feet of office space, 47 luxury condos and 186 apartments. Another building, The Lora, will have 100,000 square feet of retail space, including the steakhouse Saint Ambrose as its anchor, and a half-acre park that connects to the Katy Trail. The Knox has been under construction since January 2024.

With it have come gusts of dust blowing over the patios of Georgie, Cafe Madrid, Le Bilboquet, and Caffe Lucca; it’s even made its way up and down Knox, plaguing the patios of Knox Bistro, Pizzana, Green Point Seafood, Toulouse, and Taverna.

“We really got the brunt of it with the dust, the noise, the traffic, the street being blocked,” says Stephan Courseau, the founder of Travis Street Hospitality, which owns Georgie, Le Bilboquet and Knox Bistro. He characterizes the dust as being like a Saharan dust storm, and says it has required cleaning the awnings every two weeks.

“It still wasn’t enough,” Courseau says. Construction has also caused damage. Donica Jimenez, the owner of Cafe Madrid, had to fight hard to ward off hungry investors who wanted her property.and continues to, but her 36-year-old restaurant, a Spanish gem embedded in Dallas, has taken a hit.

Jimenez says that the entire north side of her building, a stand-alone two-story building now surrounded by the development that will be The Knox Hotel, was completely destroyed by construction debris crashing into the brick exterior of the building. The Knox project’s property line touches her building, and the developers built right up to it. Construction also wreaked havoc on her parking lot, which is behind Cafe Madrid.

“I’ve had to replace four AC units that got completely burned out,” Jimenez says, all destroyed by the construction dust settling on her roof. The biggest blow was when construction ripped up Armstrong and Travis Streets down to the dirt, making it impossible for patrons to enter or exit Cafe Madrid or Caffe Lucca. Jimenez had to call a contact on the construction crew to find out how long it would last, and was told a couple of weeks.

She says sales at Cafe Madrid are down 30% to 35% since construction started. Courseau at Travis Street Hospitality says communication about when construction would happen has been nearly nonexistent for him also.

“It’s almost like we had no say. There was no compensation fund of any sort, and we were all left hanging, not really knowing what was going on,” Courseau says.

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“And here we are, three years later, and we’ve been suffering. ” In an email, a spokesperson for TCC said that communications about the scope of the project have been communicated to the property management teams via email. TCC also tells the Observer that, “We have worked directly with the neighbors most affected by the project, and we’ve covered or committed to cover the costs of construction-related cleaning, repainting, and repairs.

We’ll continue to do so through the remaining work, in coordination with tenants and property management teams. ” Jimenez’s lawyer negotiated for a deal to have her damages covered, but she tells the Observer that the company is nickel-and-diming her on what they’ll pay for. The brick facade, yes.

The plants she had on her patio that the construction dust killed, no. Courseau says he hasn’t been made aware of any offers to cover the costs of cleaning his awnings and patios at Georgie and Le Bilboquet. Barsotti says his landlord has done a good job of keeping him in the loop about these closures, but just the same, it was shocking.

“I’ve just never seen anything like this … where it’s just so measurable that the one variable, the construction, just really crushes you like that,” Barsotti says. He reports that overall revenue at Caffe Lucca is down 70% since its peak after opening, and down 40% since the summer low, which includes the closure of Travis Street.

TCC tells the Observer that the currently closed section of Travis Street will reopen on Nov. 11, and the half that has been open will be closed from then until Dec. 3. That means that Travis Street to Armstrong Avenue — the intersection where Le Bilboquet, Cafe Madrid, and Caffe Lucca are — will be shut down from before Thanksgiving and into the beginning of the Christmas holiday. Access to the parking garage under Weir Plaza will remain open.

Another casualty in all of this was street parking in front of Cafe Madrid. A TCC spokesperson says that was the result of bringing the area up to city code, which requires more distance from the curb for safer passage for cyclists.

“The change came out of the project’s public zoning and right-of-way process, which included community outreach and several public hearings with the City of Dallas,” the spokesperson said in an email. And talk about kicking the can down the block: while the streets around Cafe Madrid and Caffe Lucca will see construction wrap up soon, the next phase of construction will begin in mid-2027 and will close parts of Knox Street just 100 yards away.

There’s no debate that when the project is complete, it will bring a lot of new people and businesses to Travis Street. All the restaurant owners are looking forward to that return to a bustling neighborhood, plus some.

“We used to be on a two-hour wait every night of the week. I’m excited to get back to that again,” Jimenez says. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

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