‘Up and Down’—Thomas Tuchel’s Honest Admission on Jude Bellingham Relationship

Tuchel’s England tenure began with an awkward exchange with Bellingham.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he has had an “up and down” relationship with midfielder Jude Bellingham, but is hopeful the worst of the roller coaster is behind the pair.

He quickly apologized, insisting it was a poor choice of words in his second language, but concerns remained and were exacerbated when the Real Madrid midfielder was left out of a squad in October 2025.

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“It was a bit of an up and down , of course, but we are in a good place,” Tuchel said. “I love to be his coach. He’s a top player, a very influential player and I think it goes both ways. If Jude was not feeling comfortable he would not perform on that level.

“In the moment you see he’s happy to come into camp, he’s happy with the role he has, he’s fully invested. Tuchel Invites Second Bellingham to England Duty Jobe Bellingham has joined his brother in the England camp. | Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Getty Images Boosting Tuchel’s relationship with Bellingham was his recent decision to hand a first call-up to his younger brother, who goes by his first name of Jobe.

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“Yeah Jude and I have spoken about his brother because I was aware it was always his dream to play with Jobe for England,” Tuchel reflected. “Jude was always saying, ‘Watch him, watch him, he’s good, he can make it. ’ I would say, ‘Yeah we are watching him. ’ “I think he actually watched training very early in my reign.

He came over and watched his brother train. We chatted and said it would be nice if one day he was with him.

“He was very kind and very polite and I'm glad to have him in camp. Everyone will compare them and he has to live with this.

“They look similar, even in their movements, but they are very different players. Jobe is more defensive. I think they are also different characters, at least that’s what I heard.

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“He couldn’t stop smiling when I called to tell him the news. He has the same beautiful smile like Jude so it’s nice to have him. ”Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.