‘Unzipped’ 4K Restoration to Make Streaming Debut on Criterion Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

The 4k restoration of 'Unzipped' will make its streaming debut on Criterion Channel on Dec. 1.

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The film, which Miramax bought after it was a Sundance hit in 1995, includes appearances by Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, the late André Leon Talley and Eartha Kitt, along with a bevy of other fashion insiders and glitterati. It was directed by Mizrahi’s then-boyfriend Douglas Keeves. It was shot by Ellen Kuras and Robert Leacock. At the height of releasing his eponymous collection, Mizrahi dressed the A-list, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman.

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After closing shop in 1998, he released various collections under different monikers or designed for other brands altogether. He also launched a show business career with a cabaret act. Most recently, he appeared in “Marty Supreme” as Gwyneth Paltrow’s press agent. The streaming debut of “Unzipped” follows a limited theatrical release of the 4K restoration.

It will be accompanied by a new installment of the Criterion original series “Adventures in Moviegoing,” in which Mizrahi sits down with Criterion’s Peter Becker to discuss the films that have shaped his singular sensibility. You can watch an exclusive clip from Mizrahi’s appearance on “Adventures in Moviegoing” below.

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Next up could for Mizrahi could be a producer’s hat. He’s developing a television series about the life of legendary and very controversial paparazzi photographer Ron Galella with producer Christine Vachon.

“We’re doing it with the Ron Galella estate,”. “It’s very exciting. We’re in the first, first, first stages, so we haven’t even pitched it or anything yet. But it’s really such a great idea, only because of what it means culturally to our country. ”