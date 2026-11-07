Unwanted Train Remake Brought Denzel Washington and John Travolta Together

The 2009 remake of The Taking of Pelham 123 is the only film where Denzel Washington and John Travolta acted together, a unique cinematic event despite the movie's mixed critical reception.

Directed by Tony Scott, the 2009 remake of The Taking of Pelham 123 holds a unique place in Hollywood history as the sole cinematic collaboration between acting legends Denzel Washington and John Travolta. Although the film itself received mediocre reviews and struggled to justify its bloated budget at the box office, the opportunity to see these two titans of cinema share the screen remains a significant and memorable moment for moviegoers. The project brought together two of the most respected performers of their generation for a high-stakes hostage thriller set beneath the streets of New York City.

Cinematic History and Film Adaptation

The original 1974 film adapted James Greer's novel into a fictional story about a New York City subway train hijacked by a group of armed professionals who are ultimately foiled by a transit cop. Over thirty years later, the property returned to theaters with a modern reboot that, while not widely discussed today, possesses one defining piece of cinematic significance. This forgotten 2009 remake stands as the only time that these two specific acting icons crossed paths in a professional capacity. It is difficult to believe that such prominent figures never worked together before this specific film, especially considering the intense nature of the plot involving a hostage situation under midtown Manhattan.

Also read New TV Series in Development Based on LAPD Detective John St. John and Author Mary Howatt

Plot Dynamics and Character Differences

The core narrative retains the basic premise of a group of hijackers commanding a subway train and holding passengers hostage while demanding a large sum of money. However, the character profiles have been significantly altered to reflect a more contemporary setting. The antagonist is no longer the soldier of fortune portrayed by Robert Shaw in the earlier version but is instead a white-collar stock broker attempting to manipulate the stock market during the crisis to steal even more capital. This change mirrors the New York City financial crisis that was unfolding at the time of the remake, adding a layer of modern economic tension.

On the opposing side, Denzel Washington plays Garber, a character originally portrayed by Walter Matthau as a Transit Police lieutenant. In this iteration, Garber is a disgraced train dispatcher who harbors his own secret that eventually comes to light. The two protagonists negotiate back and forth, forming a strange and uneasy bond while the New York Police Department and the city authorities attempt to manage the escalating crisis. This dynamic shifts the focus from the comedic elements present in the Jerry Sargent-directed original to a more dramatic and intense psychological struggle.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Perspectives and Critical Reception

In a 2009 interview with Blackfilm.com, Denzel Washington offered his perspective on joining the production, noting that the primary commonality with the original film was its setting in New York City. Washington expressed confusion regarding the decision to remake a film that he viewed as a literal translation of the source material, questioning why a remake was necessary when the original definition was already complete. Despite his initial skepticism, the film shares many core elements with the 1974 version, though the similarities become sparse after the initial setup.

Critics and audiences largely agreed that the main draw was the unprecedented opportunity to see Washington and Travolta in the same movie. The desire to witness this potential synergy was undeniable, even if the resulting film did not fully satisfy critical standards. The remake attempted to treat the classic material with a darker, more realistic tone, but it ultimately suffered from pacing issues and an overstuffed action format that tried to masquerade as a deeper character study. The film failed to become the box office smash it appeared poised to be due to these artistic choices.

Production Challenges and Screen Time

One of the most notable aspects of the production is that the two lead actors barely share physical screen time for the majority of the movie. Most of the film is played out through dialogue that jumps back and forth between the uncoupled subway car and the MTA command center. This logistical challenge meant that the pair performed roughly six to eight weeks of filming where they spoke only through phones before they were finally placed on the same set at the same time.

The visual style of the remake was another point of contention, with critics citing a nauseating camera style that constantly spun and circled around the subjects. Fast cuts and visual effects reminiscent of early 2000s music videos prevented viewers from feeling the emotional weight of the terrifying hostage situation. Unnecessary car crashes and over-the-top action sequences further detracted from the tension, making the film feel like a jittery visual mess. Despite these flaws, the performance of the two leading men remained compelling, working harder than the material demanded to make their characters believable and relatable.

Advertisement

Legacy and Future Implications

While the film did not achieve the commercial or critical success of its predecessor, it serves as a historical footnote for the careers of Denzel Washington and John Travolta. It remains a one-off moment in their respective filmographies, bringing movie magic to life even if the surrounding production was flawed. The remake reinvigorated a classic story in a way that some argue treated the source material better than the original, despite the modern updates and dramatic shifts. For fans of either actor, the film offers a unique chance to witness a cinematic event that has never been replicated and likely will not happen again, solidifying its status as a singular entry in the annals of New York-based action thrillers.