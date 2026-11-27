Reports suggest Ukrainian-operated An-12 and An-26 cargo planes are departing from closed airfields in Ukraine, refueling in Moldova, and flying to Europe and Central Asia. No official confirmation exists from NATO or local authorities, raising questions about airspace oversight and logistics.

Recent reports from unnamed aviation sources have brought to light the irregular flight operations of aging Soviet-era aircraft operating out of closed Ukrainian airfields, raising significant questions regarding airspace oversight, regulatory compliance, and geopolitical logistics.

Specifically, a fifty-six-year-old Ukrainian-operated Antonov An-12 cargo plane was reported to have departed from the officially closed Chernivtsi airport in southwestern Ukraine. This aircraft subsequently made a technical refueling stop at Chișinău airport in Moldova before continuing its trajectory toward destinations in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

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Moldova And NATO Express Concerns

The revelation has sparked concern among Moldova, NATO member states, and international insurance providers regarding the extent of oversight over such legacy freighters, particularly those that may be operating through restricted or closed airspace zones. The activity suggests a complex logistics network that circumvents standard commercial aviation protocols, potentially involving military-adjacent operations that remain unverified by official government authorities. The timeline of these reported flights is extensive and involves multiple aircraft and destinations.

According to the sources cited by Russian state media, the specific An-12 aircraft mentioned has been in regular commercial service for decades, having flown nearly daily in 2026 between countries in the Western Hemisphere before moving its operations to Africa and Europe. Beyond this single incident, the reports claim that transport aircraft, including some belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces, periodically depart from Chernivtsi and the Lviv airfield despite Ukraine's airspace remaining closed to all civilian traffic since the full-scale Russian invasion.

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The listed destinations for these flights include Brussels, the Danish air base at Vojens, Dęblin in Poland, and various airfields in the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. Additionally, light aircraft have been spotted near Uzhhorod airport, and a separate Antonov An-26 was reportedly observed leaving Lviv on November 25, visiting Berlin and Oslo before heading to Kraków. It is crucial to emphasize that none of these specific movements have been confirmed by Ukrainian, Moldovan, or NATO authorities.

Chișinău Airport Serves As Crucial Refueling Hub

The information originates exclusively from unnamed aviation sources, leaving the specific carrier, cargo contents, and flight permissions entirely unclear. The strategic importance of Chișinău as a refueling hub cannot be overstated in this context. The capital's airport is situated just outside Ukraine's closed airspace but remains within easy flying range of Chernivtsi, making it a highly practical fuel point for aircraft that cannot utilize Ukrainian airports for scheduled services.

Moldova has itself restricted its airspace at various times since 2022, meaning that any sustained use of Chișinău by Ukrainian-registered freighters would require at least tacit regulatory tolerance from Moldovan officials. The operational implications are profound. The Antonov An-12, a type that remains in service in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of the former Soviet Union due to its low acquisition cost and ability to operate from rough runways, faces heavy scrutiny from European regulators if operating commercially.

Maintenance Challenges For Soviet Era Aircraft

Operating a 1960s-era airframe almost daily across multiple continents implies a maintenance and spares pipeline that few operators can sustain legally. If the pattern of movements from inside a formally closed airspace is real, it suggests that Western partners may be tolerating or facilitating these logistics, which has serious implications for NATO air defense coordination, insurance underwriters pricing war-risk coverage, and the diplomatic relations of Moldova and Romania.

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The beneficiaries appear to be freight operators with access to cheap aircraft and airfields outside normal oversight, while regulators and insurers bear the liability without clear visibility.