Unveiling the Secret Weapon of Bacteria: A Protein Imbalance Fuels Antibiotic Resistance

Researchers discover a key protein complex mechanism that enables bacteria to expel antibiotics, paving the way for potential new therapies.

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding how bacteria combat antibiotic resistance . Their research has unveiled a crucial mechanism that enables bacteria to expel antibiotics from their cells. This mechanism involves a sophisticated protein complex called MacAB-TolC, which acts as a multi drug efflux pump . The complex spans the inner and outer membranes of gram-negative bacteria, along with the periplasm connecting them.

It comprises three key proteins: TolC on the outer membrane, MacB on the inner membrane, and MacA in the periplasm. Crucially, this complex isn't perfectly balanced, with a surplus of MacB proteins. This imbalance, the researchers discovered, plays a key role in the pump's function. When antibiotics enter the periplasm, they bind to these excess MacB proteins. Subsequently, MacA proteins, initially associated with MacB, migrate over to form a complete complex. This assembled complex then effectively pumps out both antibiotics and virulence factors, molecules produced by the bacteria that can harm their hosts, from the cell. To disrupt this process, researchers collaborated with a team at the University of California, San Francisco, using a microfluidic device that applies mechanical stress to individual bacteria. This deformation disrupts the assembled complex, hindering its ability to resist antibiotics. This discovery opens new avenues for combating antibiotic resistance by targeting the protein complex's imbalance and hindering its assembly





