Unveiling the Mysteries of Doduo's Fly and Rhydon's Surf: How Pokémon Horitzons Explained It

Explains and questions how the anime series Pokémon Horizons can be seen as the first time the franchise has seriously explained why Doduo can use Fly and Rhydon can use Surf in the Pokémon Red & Blue games. Doubt arises on the canon of the explanation after 30 years of the franchise.

The first entry in a long-running franchise will almost always look weird when compared to what comes after it, and that’s especially true for the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Red & Blue .

Not only were they written as if the world of Pokémon was just regular Earth inhabited by monsters, a bit of weirdness the franchise still retcons whenever possible, but the Pokémon themselves were also fairly simple, with many of them mostly looking like normal animals as opposed to the more fantastical designs that would define later generations.

Another notable quirk of early Pokémon design was that the developers at Game Freak didn’t put as much thought into how Pokémon actually worked; nowadays, most Pokémon are carefully created to have some sort of internal logic behind their abilities, but back in Gen 1, there were many cases where Pokémon could do things that didn’t make any sense when you thought too hard about it. That was especially egregious when it came to two Pokémon, in particular, but after 30 years, there’s finally an explanation for how they work





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Pokémon Red & Blue Fly Surf Doduo Rhydon

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