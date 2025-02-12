Unveiling the Hidden Causes of Fevers of Unknown Origin in Sub-Saharan Africa

A new study reveals the diverse array of pathogens causing fevers of unknown origin in Guinea, highlighting the need for strengthened laboratory capacity and regionally adapted treatment strategies in sub-Saharan Africa.

A new retrospective, laboratory-based observational study provides detailed insights into the causes of fevers of unknown origin in sub-Saharan Africa. Scientists examined 550 patients from Guinea who developed a persistent fever at the time of the major Ebola outbreak in 2014, but tested negative for the Ebola virus on site. The goal was to use modern diagnostic methods to better understand the underlying infectious diseases.

The study, published today, sheds light on the complex landscape of febrile illnesses in sub-Saharan Africa, where malaria is often assumed as the cause without proper investigation. This assumption can lead to inappropriate treatment and a missed opportunity to identify other potentially serious infections. Researchers from the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) at Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin, alongside scientists from Guinea and Slovakia, delved into the pathogen diversity of patients with fever of unknown cause during the 2014 Ebola outbreak. They combined epidemiological, phylogenetic, molecular, serological and clinical data from the 550 patients. Using serologic tests, PCR and high-throughput sequencing, at least one pathogen was detected in 275 of 550 patients. In addition to the expected malaria parasite strains, researchers detected pathogens in almost one fifth of the patients. The frequent detection of resistance to so-called first-line antibiotics in the samples examined and the high rate of co-infections were also worrying: One in five infected patients had multiple infections at the same time. Pathogens causing malaria and bacterial sepsis were particularly common, occurring together in 12 percent of adults and 12.5 percent of children. Infections with highly pathogenic viruses were also common: Yellow fever, Lassa and Ebola viruses were detected by RT-PCR in about six percent of patients. Of particular note was the detection of infection with Orungo virus, a little-known pathogen for which there are no robust assays. Using immunofluorescence assays, the researchers also identified IgM antibodies against several viruses, including Dengue, West Nile and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever viruses, in patients who were PCR-negative. 'In Africa, febrile illnesses of unknown cause are often recognized and treated as malaria without further diagnosis. In our study, we were able to detect a pathogen in about half of all patients with FUO, including bacterial pathogens that cause sepsis, hemorrhagic fever viruses including Ebola, and, as expected, various strains of the malaria parasite,' says Jan Felix Drexler from the DZIF and Charité. 'The findings underscore the urgent need to further strengthen laboratory capacity in sub-Saharan Africa. Early detection of the infectious causes of FUO is critical for patient care, effective response to outbreaks, and development of regionally appropriate diagnostics.' 'Our results show that regionally adapted treatment regimens should be discussed, that quality control in the context of outbreaks needs to be strengthened, and that knowledge of the pathogen spectrum can guide targeted strengthening of regional laboratories and translational research in the sense of point-of-care tests,' Drexler summarizes the results of the study.





