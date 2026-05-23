Unveiling the Best OLED TVs: Surprising Choices Over LG

Explore seven underrated OLED TVs from popular brands such as Samsung, Panasonic, and Sony, competing with and sometimes even outshining LG's highly acclaimed OLED TVs. Discover the key features, brightness, and gaming versatility that set these TVs apart.

Not so long ago, TVs were just big grey boxes with muted colors and sharpness so low you could count the pixels with your naked eye.

Thankfully, TV technology has changed a lot. Today, when it comes to making your room feel like a theater,better OLED TVs can turn off individual pixels to achieve stunning blacks, and even color vibrancy is orders of magnitude better than that of a traditional LCD panel. LG has been a pioneer in OLED TVs for a long time. Its models, such as the C5, B5, and G5, are among the highest-rated TVs by experts.

But what if you don't want an LG? Maybe you've had a shoddy experience with their service, which is a real concern, or a past TV from the brand turned out to be defective. Either way, there are plenty of great OLED TVs from other brands like Samsung, Panasonic, and Sony





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OLED Tvs LG Samsung Panasonic Sony Best Tvs Unrated Choices Color Accuracy Home Theater Experience Brightness Gaming Features Quantum Dots HDR10+ Dolby Vision IQ

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