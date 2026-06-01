Unveiling Europe's Secret Shores: A Guide to 15 Underrated Coastal Escapes

Rough Guides' new book 'The Most Underrated Places in Europe' highlights hundreds of hidden gems, including 97 stunning oceanfront locations. This feature explores 15 of the best underrated coastal spots, from Finland's Åland Islands to Germany's Fischland-Darß-Zingst Peninsula, offering pristine beaches, unique cultures, and sustainable travel opportunities away from the crowds.

While bustling capitals like Paris, Rome, and Barcelona often steal the spotlight, Europe's true magic lies hidden away. The continent is brimming with sleepy seaside towns, quiet alpine hamlets, and striking, untouched natural landscapes waiting to be explored.

And, if you're after breathtaking coastal spots, Europe has more than a few hidden treasures. In The Most Underrated Places in Europe, a new guidebook from Rough Guides, readers are treated to hundreds of hidden gem locations that offer all the charm, culture and beauty of the continent without the crowds, noise, and sky-high prices.

The book highlights lesser-known cultural capitals, under-the-radar neighbourhoods, and regions with food and wine at their core - all while promoting sustainable travel and direct support for local businesses. It also shines a spotlight on 97 of Europe's most scenic oceanfront havens. From the crystal-clear, 'Maldives of Europe' waters of Ksamil to Comporta's wood-panelled cliffside trails and the powdery shores of Lège-Cap-Ferret, the continent is bursting with breathtaking beaches, waterfronts and islands right on the UK's doorstep.

While you can find an extensive, in-depth guide in the new book, available to buy now, we've handpicked 15 standout spots to help you start planning your next European coastal escape. The Åland Islands, Finland Åland is an autonomous, Swedish-speaking archipelago of Finland comprising 6,700 islands. Visitors discover untouched white-sand beaches and quiet landscapes where days are filled with sauna sessions, steam room visits, and relaxing cycles through apple orchards.

Beyond the sparkling blue shores, activities include fishing, sailing, kayaking, low-level hiking, climbing, bouldering, and long-distance ice-skating. Åland's capital, Mariehamn, is a Finnish storybook dream, boasting fin-de-siècle wooden houses, an ancient maritime quarter, and a coterie of fine museums. Further north near Sund, the beautifully moated Kastelholm Castle with its outdoor museum awaits exploration.

Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, Almería, Spain Far removed from the busy Costa del Sol, Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park offers a quieter side of southern Spain. This protected stretch of Andalusian coastline near the attractive town of Almería is known for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, hidden coves, and coral reefs. Small coastal villages provide affordable accommodation, while the scenery remains wild, rugged, and strikingly beautiful.

Comporta, Alentejo, Portugal Set along the Sado estuary and backed by pine forests, Comporta is a laid-back coastal retreat rich with wide sandy beaches, dunes, and rice fields that are watery in spring and turn emerald green in summer. Once little known outside Portugal, it has become more fashionable in recent years while retaining its protected natural setting. Strict building controls have helped preserve its peaceful atmosphere alongside a growing collection of stylish shops and sophisticated restaurants.

The Curonian Spit, Lithuania and Russia Stretching between the Baltic Sea and the Curonian Lagoon, the Curonian Spit is a narrow strip of land defined by towering sand dunes, forests, and sweeping coastal scenery. Visitors can climb the 52-metre Parnidis Dune for panoramic views, wander beaches searching for amber or spotting seals and dolphins, or explore pine forests home to wildlife including deer, elk, and wild boar.

The fishing village of Nida adds culture, seafood, and traditional Lithuanian dishes like saltibarsciai (cold beet soup) to the experience. Fischland-Darß-Zingst Peninsula, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany This long Baltic peninsula in northeastern Germany is known for its vast beaches, marshlands, and peaceful atmosphere. Artists first settled in Ahrenshoop in the nineteenth century, and the village still has galleries and a creative feel.

Beyond it, the peninsula is ideal for birdwatching, coastal walks, and quiet escapes, especially around the wide sands of Westrand Beach and the crane-filled wetlands - which attract as many as 50,000 birds in spring and autumn





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