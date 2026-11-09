Unusually warm, dry weather in store for San Diego County this week

San Diego County can expect unusually warm, mostly sunny weather this week, with temperatures running well above normal.

San Diego felt the heat this weekend. NBC 7’s Amanda Shotsky talked to experts about this autumn heatwave. San Diego County can expect unusually warm, mostly sunny weather this week, with temperatures running well above normal before possible cooling and a chance of rain next weekend, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Weak Santa Ana winds were expected to continue Sunday, bringing warm, dry conditions and gusts of 20 to 30 mph in some foothill areas and mountain passes. Winds are expected to weaken Monday and remain relatively light through Thursday as high pressure builds over the Southwest. Temperatures will stay above seasonal averages, with plenty of sunshine expected for most of the week.

Also read Here’s how hot it got Saturday across San Diego County and what’s next

Daytime highs along the coast will be in the 80s early in the week, gradually cooling later with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Inland valley highs will be in the upper 80s, with some areas approaching 90 degrees Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Mountain high temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

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Desert highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s and 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-60s. The weather picture could become more interesting Friday and Saturday as a developing storm system approaches Southern California. Forecasters say there's a 15% to 25% chance of rain late in the week, with San Diego County facing its best chance Saturday. The timing and strength of the system remain uncertain.

Those heading to the beach should use extra caution, according to the NWS. Elevated surf and strong rip currents are expected through Tuesday night, with some west-facing beaches also facing minor coastal flooding.