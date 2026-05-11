Unusual Sequel to Netflix's Most-Watched Movie Ever in Production

The Mitchell family is facing another threat, this time from themselves in the form of their own robot duplicates in a sequel to the popular Netflix animated movie.

A sequel to one of Netflix 's most-watched movies ever is currently in production, with an unusual premise of the Mitchell family facing the danger of their own robot counterparts.

The movie team includes Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously worked onThe Lego Movies. The Mitchell family saga will likely continue with other animated sequels from the streaming platform, such as Cinderella's evil stepsisters and The Sea Beast. The animation industry has always been diverse, inclusive, and accessible, and Netflix continues to support the work of animation creators





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Animation Sequel Robot Mitchells Phil Lord Christopher Miller The Lego Movies Cinderella The Sea Beast Robot Duplicates Animation Industry Diversity Inclusivity Accessibility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 Ways The Big Bang Theory’s New Sequel Breaks the Franchise’s RulesChuck Lorre is expanding The Big Bang Theory franchise with a show that is breaking the universe's established mold.

Read more »

Cult Classic 1990s Fantasy Movie Getting Another Sequel, Despite Disappointing Fans 4 Years AgoFans had been hoping for a follow-up to this cult classic for decades. Petitions were created, and finally, they got their wish.

Read more »

Shrimp Is An Unusual And Great Addition To This Potato Salad RecipeShrimp is an unusual and great addition to this potato salad recipe. Onion and pepper not only add a little crunch, they give the dish nice flavor. What we...

Read more »

The Unusual Baby Names Suddenly Surging in AmericaWhile Olivia and Liam still lead U.S. baby names, rising names like Eliana and Kasai signal a shift toward more unusual choices.

Read more »