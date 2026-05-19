Unusual Hand Conditions Prompted Press Conference Invocation

This news text discusses the unusual hand conditions of President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a press conference. President Trump's right hand, scarred and discolored, sparked speculation about masking issues and self-medication. Kennedy's left hand, appearing discolored, was linked to a neurological disorder and health issues.

NEWS TEXT: The news content includes President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noticing unusual hand condition s during a press conference.

Trump's right hand featured visible scarring and discoloration, while Kennedy's left hand displayed discoloration. Ongoing health issues for Kennedy, including brain parasite, mercury poisoning, and atrial fibrillation, were also mentioned. The article provides background on Kennedy's appointment and his previous health challenges





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Donald Trump Health Condition Hand Condition Attributator Assaulting Cognitive Impairment Arthosclerosis

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