Old Etonian interior designer Nicky Haslam gives a candid assessment of the continued refurbishment of Buckingham Palace amidst the Crown's plans to continue living at Clarence House. Haslam worries that if William doesn't use it, the palace will not live up to its full potential.

Floorboards have been ripped up, the Grand Staircase shrouded in scaffolding and cracks in the Picture Gallery's cornicing repaired. The refurbishment of Buckingham Palace is continuing on schedule with its 775 rooms to be renewed next year, funded by UK taxpayers at £369 million.

However, a friend - Nicky Haslam, an Old Etonian interior designer - cautions that if King Charles continues to live at Clarence House, only 300 yards away, the success of the palace would be diminished. He emphasizes that Buckingham Palace 'will remain the official residence of the monarch' but fears the taxpayer-funded renovation might be lost if it's not used by the future King William.

Nicky Haslam recalls the royal family's appreciation for the family-owned hunting lodge he rented from the National Trust, which includes framed thank-you notes from Charles, Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth. While royal aides dismissed the idea that Charles intended to use Buckingham Palace as a monarchy HQ, Haslam questions this as he believes the renovation's cost might not be sufficiently recouped without royal occupancy.

In drama related to the State Opening of Parliament, a witness reported an accident where one of the royal carriages hit a gateway, leading to urgent repairs demanded





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