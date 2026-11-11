Untuckit Cofounder Hit With $10 Million Lawsuit by Investors

Untuckit cofounder Chris Riccobono sued for $10M over alleged securities fraud, misuse of funds, and false representations to investors.

executives — Bjorn Bengtsson, Nick Gargiulo and Edward Volchko; Greatness Wins, Inc.; CCRJVR Lax LLC, and other defendants, seeks to hold them legally accountable for an alleged scheme to induce the approximately $10 million investment in Untuckit “through false representations and to place the company’s assets beyond the reach of creditors.

”The complaint — Garage Strategic Partners LLC, Shreyas Shah and Sweta versus Riccobono — alleges the Untuckit cofounder engaged in securities fraud and the other defendants engaged in fraudulent transfer under New Jersey and Delaware law, civil conspiracy, common law fraud in connection with both the investment and subsequent statements and negligent misrepresentation, according to the complaint. Bengtsson is listed as an owner/partner in Untuckit and chief merchandising officer; Gargiulo was vice president of finance and chief operating officer, and Volchko was chief financial officer, according to the complaint.

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As background, Garage Strategic said it invested about $10 million in Untuckit through a stock purchase agreement in 2025. The investment came after Riccobono allegedly told members of Garage Strategic they would become part of Untuckit’s board of advisers and assured them their investment would be used to expand Untuckit’s retail footprint, marketing efforts and inventory.

Riccobono also reportedly assured Garage Strategic that the funds would be used for Untuckit only, notThe complaint also alleges that the financial information Garage Strategic received before investing differed from the audited financial statement it obtained later. And it claims Riccobono used Untuckit employees, resources and designs to benefit Greatness Wins, including the opening of a Greatness Wins store about 100 yards from an Untuckit unit. The complaint does not specify the location.

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In addition, the complaint references the volume figure of about $250 million that was publicized as Untuckit’s sales when it wasAs a result, Garage Strategic is seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at a jury trial, an accounting and a constructive trust over the assets of Greatness Wins and CCRJVR Lax, and attorneys’ fees and costs. Untuckit was founded by Riccobono and Aaron Sanandres in 2011 as men’s shirts designed to be worn untucked.

It has since expanded into a. It was sold to Randa at the beginning of September for an undisclosed amount. At the time, sales were estimated to be between $200 million and $250 million.

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