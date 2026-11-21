Saber Interactive and Lionsgate confirm the Untitled John Wick Game for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The single-player action title features Keanu Reeves and targets a 2026 release.

Saber Interactive and Lionsgate have officially confirmed the development of the Untitled John Wick Game, a major cinematic action title set for release in February 2026. This video game project serves as a prequel to the iconic film series, specifically recounting the events leading up to the Impossible Task and the first movie. The announcement brings significant news for fans who have waited for a high-fidelity adaptation of the franchise's signature gun-fu combat style.

Untiteld John Wick Game Development Details

The Untitled John Wick Game will be developed by Saber Interactive, the studio renowned for creating Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This collaboration marks the most ambitious adaptation of the John Wick series to date, surpassing the scope of the previously released indie title John Wick: Hex. Lionsgate and John Wick director Chad Stahelski are partnering with Saber Interactive to ensure the project maintains the exact tone and style of the films. The game is designed to be a single-player experience, allowing individuals to immerse themselves directly in the action.

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Keanu Reeves and Casting Confirmations

Keanu Reeves is confirmed to return as the titular character, John Wick, for this video game release. This engagement adds to his existing contractual obligations to play the role in three additional upcoming film entries within the franchise. The game aims to feature both familiar and new faces from the expanded universe, though specific casting lists remain partially undisclosed. The reveal trailer provides a firm understanding of the tone, suggesting a linear, action-focused gameplay loop interspersed with cinematic cutscenes. The visual style utilizes near-photorealistic graphics that preserve the neon-soaked aesthetic established in the original movies.

Gameplay Mechanics and Combat Systems

The core gameplay of the Untitled John Wick Game centers on a robust gun-fu combat system that faithfully recreates the movie experience. Players can expect intense combat animations, explosive driving set pieces, and stylized camera angles that enhance the cinematic feel. The project is likely to follow the structure of recent action titles such as 007: First Light or Sifu. Saber Interactive describes the product as the ultimate gaming experience for fans, emphasizing the precision and fluidity of the combat mechanics. The developers have focused on translating the choreographed violence of the films into an interactive, responsive format.

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Release Platforms and Timeline

The Untitled John Wick Game is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The February 2026 announcement indicates that the title has been in development for some time, raising expectations for new reveals in the coming months. Industry observers speculate that additional footage or a definitive title might be unveiled during major industry events like The Game Awards. The delay allows Saber Interactive to refine the near-photorealistic visuals and ensure the combat system meets the high standards set by the franchise. This release solidifies the ongoing expansion of the John Wick brand across multiple media platforms.

Franchise Expansion and Future Outlook

This video game release complements other confirmed projects in the John Wick universe, including a new prequel movie and additional film installments. The Untitled John Wick Game focuses on the narrative period before the Impossible Task, offering a distinct perspective from the cinematic prequel currently in production. By leveraging Saber Interactive's technical expertise and Lionsgate's IP management, the project aims to attract both gamers and movie enthusiasts. The successful execution of this title could further cement the franchise's dominance in entertainment, providing a deep dive into John Wick's origins. Fans are anticipating how the game will integrate with the broader narrative continuity established by the films and existing spin-offs.