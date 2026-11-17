Relatives of 27-year-old Jahmari Yarbrough will speak out on Nov. 17 as Phoenix police continue investigating the Oct. 31 shooting that killed him inside his apartment.

from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 Phoenix police are renewing calls for information in the unsolved murder of 27-year-old Jahmari Yarbrough.

A bullet entered Yarbrough's apartment from an unknown area just after midnight on Oct. 31, striking and killing him. Phoenix Police are renewing calls for information in an unsolved murder case when a man was found shot dead in his apartment two weeks ago. Phoenix Police responded to a welfare on the afternoon of Nov. 1, where they found him dead in the apartment.

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Family members of Yarbrough will speak out about him and make a public plea on Nov. 17 for anyone with information surrounding his death. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or make an anonymous tip at Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Tipsters can be eligible for a reward.