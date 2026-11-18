As colder temperatures return to Utah, Unsheltered Utah is expanding its winter shelter efforts to provide consistent overnight refuge for people experiencing homelessness.

Partnering with churches, it offer shelter regardless of weather conditions. SALT LAKE CITY — As colder temperatures return to Utah, Unsheltered Utah is expanding its winter shelter efforts to provide consistent overnight refuge for people experiencing homelessness, even when weather conditions are not severe enough to trigger traditional emergency shelter operations.

"We are a nonprofit that helps empower our unsheltered neighbors to survive homelessness with dignity and compassion," said Merinda Cutler, executive director of For years, many community members have become familiar with the organization's work during Utah's"Code Blue" nights. A Code Blue is declared when overnight temperatures are expected to reach 18 degrees or lower, prompting emergency shelter operations.

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"Last winter we had a really mild winter. We only opened 14 nights, and we were ready to open 30," Cutler said.

"So, this winter we have worked with the churches, First United Methodist Church and St. Mark's Cathedral, to have regular opening nights in December, January and February. "Guests are welcomed with more than just a warm place to sleep. According to Cutler, volunteers greet individuals as they arrive, learn their names and provide survival supplies before shelter doors open.

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"At 8 p.m. they can come in these doors. We let 73 individuals in here," Cutler said.

"We welcome all adults. Their pets can even come.

""We've set up the fellowship hall downstairs with cots, snacks, blankets and pillows," Cutler said. "We even put a little treat on their pillow, so they feel welcome. We give them a hot meal and just really try to make them feel welcome.

""We have a lot of volunteers here so that they know that we see them as our neighbors," she said. The organization will continue operating on Code Blue nights while also maintaining regularly scheduled shelter nights on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the winter season. As the expanded program launches, Unsheltered Utah is seeking additional volunteer support, particularly during overnight hours.

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"Everyone wants to come from 7-10 p.m., but we really need folks to volunteer throughout the night," Cutler said. "We have three staff members here at any given time, but it takes a lot more people to provide that warm welcome that we want for our guests. " The nonprofit is also seeking financial contributions to support staffing and other services, including a hotel program for families experiencing homelessness. "Families can't come in here.

It's not safe for them," Cutler explained.

"We'll put them into hotels for a few nights while we connect them to other resources. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says she won't seek reelection in 2027