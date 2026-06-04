Unsettling True Stories Shared Online

Users on the internet recount the most terrifying personal experiences that remain unexplained, including vivid dreams of lost loved ones and supernatural apparitions.

the internet,"What's the scariest thing you ever saw that to the point nobody believes you?

" and the internet answered with the most ominous, unsettling, and downright petrifying stories that honestly had me scared shitless. "So my mom died. My sister and I were just kids, so it was sudden for us, but my dad broke down and told us it was a long-term illness. I remember she was in a hospital bed.

A big part of the family came along to visit at the hospital till the personnel took her away. The next day was the funeral, first in the church and then to the cemetery. After the ceremony, the family stayed until the afternoon and went home. My dad, my sister, and I were silent—the pain was too much to bear.

I remember putting on pajamas and going to bed to rest a little. The next day, I woke up early, remembered everything that had happened, and started to cry. Suddenly, the door opened, and my mom entered to wake me up for breakfast.

"Her passing away was a dream. The most realistic, vivid dream. I swear I lived two full days in this reality where she died. To this day, I cannot explain it.

"My mom has dreams when people die. She had a nightmare that her sister was dying the night her sister died. She had a dream where her grandma visited her and said, 'I'm gone,' the night her grandma died. One night, she had a vivid dream that I was about to die, but she woke up before it happened.

I still haven't told her that night was the closest I had ever gotten to suicide. I was talking with the suicide hotline from the top floor of a 12-story building that night.

" "My father was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2017. After about a month in the hospital, my girlfriend, my mother, and I were sitting around the dinner table at about 1:30 a.m. All of a sudden, I could distinctly see my father come through the door. I could make out his face and the clothes he was wearing, but everything about him was hazy and gray-looking, like a fog, but still detailed with clear edges.

He walked over, hugged my mother, then stood between my girlfriend and me. He put his hand on her shoulder and put his other arm around me. Zero sound at all. I could feel a light, tingly static as he made contact with me.

As this was happening, I was narrating the whole thing to them, and they just looked at me like I was a little crazy. The next morning, we woke up to phone calls that he had passed overnight.

" "When I was younger, my brother and I used to get in physical fights all the time. We’d walk away bumped and bruised, but that’s it.

However, there were a few times over the years when he’d reach a point of no return during our fights. He’d just see red, become so enraged, want to enact that rage, and lose all sense of reality. One of those times was in a pool, and he tried to drown me.

"When I finally managed to escape and got out of the pool, I had a panic attack. My dad calmed me down and yelled at my brother. I believe he thought 'you could’ve killed your sister, you have to be more careful' rather than 'you tried to kill your sister.

'" "My sibling and I would fight a lot, as many siblings do. One year, he tried to snap my neck, and I couldn’t move for five minutes. Parents didn’t do a thing. Now he’s an adult with no respect, and I worry about him harming others.

I have taken measures like warning others and going to the authorities, but yet again, no one believed me or did anything, not even sending him to therapy. But I was sent for therapy due to being sad?

" "I was on a beach as the tide came in and walked down to the water to get my feet wet. I found a baby lying on the sand, so young it couldn't even crawl. I stood by the baby waiting for someone to come and get it, but as the water got higher, I lifted the baby and held it in my arms.

I stayed standing where I was so the parents would know where to come, but the water was almost up to my knees by the time they came back. They saw the tide coming in and moved all their stuff to the back of the beach to keep it safe, but left their baby behind on its own to drown. They barely even said thanks and disappeared as if nothing had happened.

" "I saw one of my best friends dead on the ground after a fatal car accident. We knew it was her car that passed by, we heard it, and we ran up the hill. It was over 20 years ago, and I still have these vivid, feverish memories.

" "I was driving to work, and a motorcycle pulled out in front of me. And I fucking smoked it. I remember the sounds of the bike falling and the guy flying off. Windshield cracking.

I pulled over and noticed nothing had happened. The car was fine—no dings, no dents. Windshield not cracked, no body in the road or ditch. I was still pale when I made it to work.

One of my old coworkers jokingly said I looked like I had seen a ghost. No one believes me. Someone else I knew said they got cut off by a motorcycle, had to swerve to miss, and then the bike was gone. Same stretch of road.

" "When I used to drive for Uber, I picked up a guy in the country. A 20-minute ride to the town bar, and he tells me how he saw a ghost at one of the dairy farms he worked at. It was the same barn my grandmother's brother hung himself in. No one believes it.

" "I lived in a duplex for a while, in Ohio. I was talking to my husband and stopped mid-sentence, and he said, 'You look like you just saw a ghost.

' I said, 'Because I did. ' The ghost wasn't malevolent. Once, I was crying, and she came to check on me. A few months later, I met with an art school recruiter.

She saw my address on the form I filled out and started telling me how she used to live right by that street and how that couple there was always arguing. One night in winter, the woman went out, slammed the door, and her husband locked it. He'd been drinking and fell asleep. She froze to death on the front porch.

Of all the people for me to encounter in that city, I ran into the one person who knew how my house had become haunted, and I hadn't even told her it was haunted.

" "I went to Las Vegas with my family when I was 14. The third day we were there, I started seeing shadows everywhere, and when I’d turn, they’d be gone. But the worst thing was that night at the hotel. I was sharing a bed with my sister, and the wall was a massive window.

I saw someone standing in front of the window, and when I looked, they were gone again. That same night, I looked down at the end of the bed and saw a girl peering over the end of the bed, so I could only see her massive eyes. When I looked, she didn’t go away.

""The next day, my mom told me my dad had a weird dream that same night. He woke up in the middle of the night, screaming and begging my mom not to hurt him. His panic attack lasted an hour. She was confused.

He later explained he had the most vivid dream where she was cutting his fingers off, and when he woke up, he could physically feel the pain of his finger being gone. I’d like to note that my dad rarely wakes up during the night and has never had night terrors. I also have never had any paranormal experiences, nor do I believe in ghosts. But that entire week in Vegas genuinely changed me and forever freaked me out.

All the shadows I’d seen went away the week we left.

"Used to be a manager at a movie theater. We had floor staff walk through the auditoriums during theater checks. Whenever people walked into Theater Eight, they would frequently mark one person in the theater even though there were zero ticket buyers. They would all say it was the same seat.

When I worked on the floor, I saw it too. When I had to open or close the building, I'd have to check every theater. In that theater, I would constantly see someone in my peripheral vision sitting in the same seat. Middle seat towards the back of the auditorium.

My buddy, who was also a manager for over a decade, said someone died in that theater a while back. I couldn't find any confirmation, but I definitely don't think he's lying.

" "When I was a kid, I was possessed by a ghost. I used to take piano lessons from a high school girl who taught out of her parents' house. One day, I felt a presence watching me from my side, and then it suddenly switched to behind me. I looked around, but there was no one there.

I told the girl this, and she got a weird look but said nothing. The next time I was there, she had me playing a piece when I suddenly felt enveloped by something.

"I was aware I was still playing, but my arms felt stretched out too long. I could also hear my piano teacher calling my name, but it sounded muffled and far away. Her boyfriend tried shaking me a little. I felt myself look up at him.

My piano teacher shouted my name, and I suddenly snapped out of it. Her boyfriend said my face looked like it had lines in it, and my eyes were pale. The next time I was there, my piano teacher said "When I was a kid, I had a friend who told me they were possessed. We were around middle school age.

To make a long story short, he said he could tell I didn’t believe him. To convince me, he told me to look at the lights in my basement, and the second one in the second row would go out. I waited a few seconds, and just as I was about to speak, that lightbulb burst—only that one. The kid ended up being admitted to a mental institution shortly after, and I never saw him again.

Shakes me to my core to this day.

"movie on YouTube out of curiosity. I got spooked, so I put my phone away and went to the kitchen to cook because I was hungry. When I cracked the first egg open, it came out black. I’m never watching that movie or a clip of it ever again.

"anymore because once she put it on while she was alone in the house. In the middle of a tense scene, "I was at a sleepover as a child, and we decided to play with an Ouija board. We jokingly asked if there were demons in the house, and the board said, 'Yes.

' We were still hella skeptical, so we said out loud, 'If there's a demon in this house, then the dogs will bark at 2:53 a.m.' The dogs in the house had been silent all night, so we figured if they barked, it would be real. The dogs barked, on cue, at 2:53 a.m. I don't think we slept that night.

" "My own shadow moved a solid three seconds after I did, and I still don't talk about it because I know I sound insane. Definitely the only time I've ever felt genuine fight or flight.

" "When I was a child, perhaps seven, I was lying in bed, afraid of the dark. At one point, I saw a series of shifting shapes along the wall, too blatant to be any trick of my eyes. I hid my face in my pillow, and when I did, text appeared in front of my vision, saying, 'If you are afraid of your sight, may I ask, why do you stare?

' I immediately screamed for my Dad, who promptly came to my room and opened the door. I told him what I had seen, and my parents let me sleep in their room the rest of the night. I spent a long time lying in their bed, paralyzed with fear.

""I thought I was continuing to see things, but in retrospect, a lot of it could be explained by standard light spots and tricks of the dark. I have to assume it was some kind of dream, and then I woke up yelling for my dad, but it didn't feel like it.

"I was a teen poking around under a bridge as teens do. Alone and bored out of my mind. Climb up some rocks to check out a huge drain pipe, massive stones all beneath it, and around it. I managed to get sorta steady footing and leaned way over to look in, and there was a naked person with Gollum-looking hair in there, staring out at me.

"t unfolded itself from its squat, and I fucking booked it. Didn't wait to see if it was coming for me, but definitely heard 'taps' against the concrete as I climbed up the rocks past the tube. I've never hallucinated in my life. Convinced myself it was a homeless person for a long time.

But there were no bags, or trash, or any items in the area or in the tunnel.

"I grew up in a very rural area in Maine. When I was in high school, I used to sneak out at night and run to my girlfriend's house, run back to my gram's house, have some fun, then sneak her back before the sun came up. It is important to note that she was blind, and we would run holding hands.

On the way to my gram's, I noticed some tall grass, we are talking at least two feet tall, pushed over and slicked back by something that looked suspiciously like blood. I figured it was a coyote that had dragged something into the underbrush, but I did have a bad feeling about it. Fast-forward an hour or so, and I am running back with her.

She could hear way better than I and told me to stop in the middle of the road because someone was humming. After about 30 seconds, I told her we had to get moving. I got her home, promised to text her when I got back, and started the mile or so back to my house. I get about 200 feet from the slick spot, and then I see it.

"I get within ten feet, and I hear the humming. There is some creature sitting just like a panda bear, hunched over and on its butt. As I cross by it, its head turns towards me, and that's when I realize the red pinpoints are a set of eyes, and the creature looks just like a hundred-pound little girl, complete with a horrible grin.

"I was a teenager living in Indiana. The two-story house had a sunroom, and my window was right above it. You could climb an oak tree to get up there. I took advantage of that to sneak out a lot.

Well, one night I hear rustling at my window. I look up from my computer and see a man's face in my window, his eyes extremely wide, pale skin, and bald. I screamed and ran out of the room. When I took my uncle in there, the guy was gone, and he blamed it on raccoons.

Yeah, okay, sure.

" "Growing up in the '90s in San Diego, I went to Clairemont High School. During that time, there was a man nicknamed the Clairemont Killer. He raped and killed around six women before he was in cuffs. During this time, a girl from school had a mini party at her mom’s house, and there were probably ten of us kids there being kids.

I don’t think it was even 9 p.m. when someone noticed someone sitting on the steps leading up to the apartment. The girl's mom looked out the window, turned around as if she'd seen a ghost, and ran for the phone. Two other kids and I looked out the window, and it was a guy sitting with his head in his hands and covered in blood with a knife by his side.

""The police were called, and we all hid in a room. The guy was gone before the cops arrived. Most people don’t believe this story when I’ve told it a few times. About a month after this happened, he was caught, and it was the guy from the steps.

He killed a woman an hour before we saw him in the building next door.

"When I was 12, my friends and I went trick-or-treating in my neighborhood. This old guy answers the door. We say 'trick or treat.

' He says, 'Hold on a minute, I'll be right back. ' He walks away, then comes back with a double-barreled shotgun, with this crazy, wide-eyed smile on his face. He loads the gun in front of us, bends it shut, and points it right at my friend's face at point-blank range. We all freeze.

There is dead silence for a few seconds. Then we all took off running. When we got home, I told my parents, and they didn't believe me.

" "I was camping in Southern California, near Wrightwood. My friends and I were settling down for the night when we heard some noises in the dead leaves behind us. We noticed the noises stopped when we turned around. We weren't comfortable staying where we were, so we packed up and hiked back home in the middle of the night.

On our way back home, I looked back and swore I saw a mountain lion sniffing around where we were all lying down.

" "I was sitting at a light, looking at the empty car park on my right, and I swear to god I saw a lion running through there, with people running away and what looked like others chasing the lion. Now this was in the city. There shouldn't be any lions anywhere, and we're not in a country that has lions other than the ones in a zoo. I told the other people in the car.

They tried to see, but by that time the lion was gone, and they all thought I was bullshitting. Light turns green, and we turn the corner only to see a massive circus being set up. I was like 'SEE!! I bet the lion came from there!

' They still didn't believe me. I actually started to doubt myself.

""Did our thing and got home a few hours later. Watching the nightly news, and lo and behold, there is a story about howu/Kitty145684 Hmm... If I had a nickel for every time a lion was mentioned, I'd have two nickels. Not many, but weird that it happened twice.





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