Unseen Cinema Heroes: Behind the Scenes of Movie Stars

The news text highlights the unsung heroes who perform dangerous scenes in Hollywood, highlighting the importance of stunt doubles and the risks they undertake.

Behind most movie stars , there are the unsung heroes who perform some of Hollywood 's most dangerous scenes . While Tom Cruise is renowned for doing his own stunts from climbing skyscrapers to hanging on to the outside of a plane - others opt for a trained professional.

Stunt doubles' work can typically involve car crash, high falls, fire stunts and dramatic fight scenes. A British actress' stunt double was pictured filming on set of upcoming Netflix drama, The Woods this week. She looked the mirror image of a Hollywood star with her bouncy brunette locks and natural beauty. So, can you guess the famous faces they were standing in for?

While Tom Cruise is renowned for doing his own stunts from climbing skyscrapers to hanging on to the outside of a plane - others opt for a trained professional. A British actress' stunt double was pictured filming on set of upcoming Netflix drama, The Woods this week. She looked the mirror image of a Hollywood star with her bouncy brunette locks and natural beauty.

Behind most movie stars, there are the unsung heroes who perform some of Hollywood's most dangerous scenes... She was seen filming with James Buckley for the new Harlan Coben drama 'The Woods'. The Coronation Street actress, 38, and her stunt double. got to work on a 4am shoot with The Inbetweeners star, also 38. Bobby Holland, 41, built up 22 pounds of muscle to be like his celebrity twin and it landed him a spot on the throne.

He has also been a stunt double for Chris Evans and Chris Pine. Just a year apart, Bobby and Chris, 42, appear to have formed a close relationship over the years. Sharing snaps of the pair after the success of a movie project, Bobby wrote: 'Another epic gig with the big dog and the team. Just a shame he’s not better looking ..but you can’t have it all.





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Hollywood Movie Stars Stunt Doubles Dangerous Scenes

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