A federal judge unsealed redacted search warrant records from the October raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C. home, revealing an immigration fraud investigation that prosecutors say spans from 1980 to the present. Omar has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

A federal judge unsealed redacted search warrant records Monday from the October raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C. home, revealing that federal prosecutors are pursuing an immigration fraud case against the Minnesota Democrat that spans decades.

The documents were made public on a court website and included an abbreviated inventory of items seized during the Oct. 12 raid, but no potential charges. The only hint of what a future indictment might cover was tucked into previously sealed filings referencing crimes committed between 1980 and the present. One filing stated: The United States believes ILHAN has committed crimes over decades, beginning long before she was ever in Congress.

Also read Ilhan Omar probe: Court documents expected to be unsealed by federal judge

Judge Limits Unsealed Filing Scope

It added that the federal case did not have anything to do with ILHAN's professional life. DC US District Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the unsealing of some filings, but agreed with prosecutors at a hearing last Tuesday that the vast majority of entries, including a 67-page affidavit supporting the search warrant, should remain sealed.

Federal agents sought papers, records, photographs, documents and any other physical objects when executing the search warrant, as well as thumb drives, external hard drives, computers, other electronic devices and all cellular phones registered or used by Omar. The search warrant brief stated prosecutors were seeking all records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of law, those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, occurring between 1980 to the present.

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Omar previously said in an October interview on MS NOW's All In with Chris Hayes that the feds took 17 items from her home, including several cellphones and notebooks. Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted the raid. Omar's personal phone, computer and passport were seized as evidence, and authorities are also in possession of her DNA.

A federal judge agreed to seal the search warrant in early October, citing reasonable grounds to believe disclosure would result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation. On Friday, federal prosecutors filed a notice on the docket noting compliance with a judge's order to submit the search warrant records with redactions for sensitive investigative information.

Prosecutors Build Immigration Fraud Case

Prosecutors in the DC US Attorney's Office under Jeanine Pirro and the Minnesota US Attorney's Office have been building a case against Omar related to possible immigration fraud committed by her or family members who fled war-torn Somalia in the 1990s, according to people familiar with the probe. Sources said Omar allegedly misrepresented her birth date as falling on Oct. 4, 1982, rather than a year prior, on government papers in order to become a citizen when her father naturalized in 2000.

Investigators re-opened files on her second marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British national suspected of being her brother. The two were legally wed from 2009 to 2017. Asked in an interview with MS NOW on Oct. 21 whether she married her brother, Omar answered: Not to my knowledge. A filing the same day from prosecutors referred to her by an alternative surname, Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, nearly identical to her second husband's name.

Sources later told Fox News Digital that Ilhan Omar is not the congresswoman's real name. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told a right-wing host in September: We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States. We know he lives now in London. He added: There may be more to this, the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with.

In Tuesday's hearing, Boasberg indicated that the Trump administration's own leaks about the probe have given them less of a leg to stand on in court when requesting that potential charges being considered for Omar remain sealed. The raid marked an unprecedented action against a sitting lawmaker, especially with less than a month until Election Day. It did not impact Omar in winning a fifth term in the House of Representatives.

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Omar voluntarily submitted to questions from investigators during the week of the raid. Investigators are probing whether Omar or her late father, or both, lied on her citizenship paperwork, sources told Fox News Digital. Omar has not been charged with a crime and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. She has characterized the investigation as politically motivated, saying President Donald Trump is targeting her.

Omar Office Denies Political Targeting

Her office said in a statement after the raid: Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back. Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies.

The Somali-born congresswoman came to the United States as a child in 1995, after decades of civil unrest in her home country. Her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, served as a colonel in the Somali National Army under the Siad Barre regime. Barre's regime systematically killed between 50,000 and 200,000 members of the Isaaq clan in what is known as the Isaaq genocide. He was deposed in 1991.

Omar's Washington, D.C. home was raided on Oct. 12, 2026. The Department of Homeland Security conducted the raid. Omar's husband is consultant Tim Mynett. It is unclear whether other dockets related to the Omar search warrant will remain sealed.

Omar filed a petition on another docket requesting the return of the 17 items seized at her home. Lawyers for Judicial Watch, one of the groups suing for release of the search warrant, have filed another motion to unseal information on that docket as well.

Fox News Digital and Judicial Watch had sued the Justice Department for release of the documents, arguing viewing them was in the public interest, while the government attempted to block the release by arguing it violated investigative protocol. In a rare move, Obama-appointed Judge Boasberg ordered the documents' release last week, telling the DOJ to submit proposed redactions before the materials were made public on Monday.