Unruly Passenger Attempts Cockpit Breach on United Flight, Plane Diverted to Wisconsin

A passenger speaking Russian tried to storm the cockpit of United Flight 2005 from Chicago to Minneapolis, prompting a safe diversion to Dane County Regional Airport and arrest by local law‑enforcement.

An unruly passenger caused a security incident on a United Airlines flight carrying 153 people when he attempted to force his way into the cockpit.

United Flight 2005 departed Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Friday at 8:02 p.m. Central Daylight Time bound for Minneapolis‑St Paul International Airport. Shortly after take‑off the passenger, described by witnesses as a man in a blue shirt who was speaking loudly in Russian, began to agitate the cabin crew and tried to breach the flight deck. Flight attendants called for assistance and law‑enforcement officers who were travelling on the same flight intervened.

The officers restrained the individual and prevented him from reaching the cockpit, although they were unable to cuff him immediately, according to a radio transmission captured by a local television station. The crew reported a 'security concern with an unruly passenger' and the pilot declared an emergency diversion. The aircraft was rerouted to Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin, approximately an hour and a half after departure.

Upon landing at 9:29 p.m. CDT, the Dane County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the Milwaukee FBI field office, boarded the plane and took the suspect into custody. Passengers were escorted back to the cabin and, after a brief safety check, the flight resumed its journey at 1:25 a.m. CDT on Saturday, landing at Minneapolis‑St Paul at 2:19 a.m. CDT.

United Airlines confirmed that there were 147 passengers and six crew members on board, and that no injuries were reported during the incident. The airline's spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the flight landed safely after the crew dealt with the security issue. The event adds to a growing tally of disruptive behavior on U.S. airlines, with the Federal Aviation Administration reporting more than 640 incidents involving unruly passengers this year.

Federal regulations state that individuals who threaten, assault, or interfere with airline crew can face civil penalties of up to $43,658 and may be subject to criminal prosecution. Authorities are reviewing the footage and statements from witnesses to determine the exact motives of the suspect and to assess whether additional charges will be filed.

The incident underscores the challenges airlines face in maintaining safety and order on crowded flights, especially as they continue to navigate heightened security concerns in the post‑pandemic travel environment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Airlines Cockpit Breach Flight Diversion Law Enforcement FAA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

United Airlines plane diverted and ‘unruly passenger’ detained after in-flight incidentThe FBI and police responded to reports of a security concern with an unruly passenger on the plane, which diverted to Dane County Regional Airport.

Read more »

United Airlines Flight Diverted to Madison Due to Unruly PassengerA United Airlines flight from Chicago to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin, due to a security concern with an unruly passenger. The flight landed safely with no reported injuries.

Read more »

United flight diverted to Madison, Wisconsin due to unruly passengerA United Airlines flight traveling from Chicago to Minneapolis had to divert to Madison, Wisconsin due to an unruly passenger.

Read more »

Unruly passenger forces United flight from O'Hare to divert to Madison, WisconsinA United Airlines flight from O'Hare International Airport was diverted due to a security concern with an unruly passenger, the airline said.

Read more »