The unruly Arizona Realtor whose belligerent, racist outburst forced a Newark-bound flight to make an emergency landing had his state assault charges in Maryland dropped ahead of his trial.

Anne Arundel County prosecutors voluntarily dropped the second-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges against Arthur “Layne” Lundeen on Monday, claiming that the tantrum falls under federal jurisdiction, the“Based on the fact that the alleged conduct currently charged took place in the air during flight, the State believes the matter falls under Federal jurisdiction,” an Anne Arundel County State Attorney’s spokesperson told the outlet.

Arthur “Layne” Lundeen was hit with state and federal charges for his alleged racist outburst aboard an American Airlines flight on Sept. 3, 2026. The Maryland charges were dropped on Nov. 16, 2026.and assault resulting in the unplanned landing at Baltimore-Washington International airport, US Attorney for the District of Maryland Kelly O. Hayes announced.at a flight attendant and shouted anti-gay insults during his meltdown aboard American Airlines flight 618 from Dallas to Newark on Sept. 3.

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Fellow passengers duct-taped and zip-tied Lundeen to his first-class seat until the flight made the premature landing in Baltimore. Lundeen’s seatmate – controversial author and Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn – said the Realtor was cordial until he “became increasingly unruly. ” “I have never seen someone change in a split second from light to dark as I saw then, as if something had taken him over,” Cahn stated after the flight.

“He went from the friendliest guy in the world to this dark person. ”“Upon learning of the incident, Long Realty promptly ended its affiliation with the individual. The individual is no longer associated with or authorized to represent Long Realty in any capacity,” the company noted.any of the part of his mid-flight meltdown, adding he had two orange juice and vodka cocktails before his tirade.

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“Oh my God. What a mess. I don’t remember any of it,” Lundeen muttered as the accusations against him were read. Lundeen faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for interfering with the flight crew and an additional one year for assault if convicted.

Arthur"Layne" Lundeen was hit with state and federal charges for his alleged racist outburst aboard an American Airlines flight on Sept. 3, 2026. The Maryland charges were dropped on Nov. 16, 2026.