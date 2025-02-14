Unrequited Love and More: A Look at the Many Faces of Love in Peanuts

This article delves into the portrayal of love in the iconic comic strip Peanuts, exploring how creator Charles M. Schulz used both unrequited and reciprocated love to add depth and humor to the characters' lives. From Charlie Brown's enduring affection for the Little Red Haired Girl to Sally's unwavering crush on Linus, and even Woodstock's unlikely romance, Peanuts captures the complexities and joys of love in all its forms.

Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz made unrequited love a big part of the comic strips , with all the main characters having at least one source of unrequited feelings. Likewise, unrequited love has been a longtime running gag of the comic strip. However, mentions of love in Peanuts are not just unrequited. Rather, love in general, unrequited and not, are major aspects of the comic strips .

Whether it be the nature of love described by Lucy or Woodstock's unlikely romance, Peanuts has the bases covered on all things love. Even Charlie Brown - who is terribly unlucky in love, as many comic strips attest - has his fair share of success in the love department, especially when Peggy Jean, Marcie, and Peppermint Patty are in the picture. 12 'You Tied Your Peanut Butter Sandwich in a Knot' November 15th, 1963 At lunch, Linus notices that a certain Little Red Haired Girl makes his best buddy, Charlie Brown, nervous. Charlie Brown, thinking he had quite the poker face, wonders how Linus knew he got nervous, to which Linus explains that his feelings were clear because he tied his peanut butter sandwich into a knot. It is not unusual for Charlie Brown to get nervous at the sight of the Little Red Haired Girl, whom he loves from afar, but tying his sandwich into a knot takes things a little above the normal level of jitters. It is normal to be nervous when seeing one's object of affection, but Charlie Brown's neuroticism is outside any healthy bounds. 11 'Sweet Babboo' August 23rd, 1960 Sally has long had a crush on Linus. In fact, almost since the beginning of her time in Peanuts, she has loved Linus, as this comic strip from Sally's early days shows. Linus is minding his own business with his beloved security blanket as Sally watches him intently and happily. Linus catches her staring and tries to move away from her. But Sally does not get the hint and instead follows him, even lovingly picking up his blanket for him so it does not drag on the grass. His attachment to his blanket is not off-putting to Sally, in contrast to the other Peanuts kids, who constantly make fun of or berate him for his blanket obsession, with her having hearts all around her as she follows him. This strip was part of the early days of Sally's love for Linus, with her being more affectionate (and annoying) to him in later comic strips. 10 'How About When...' July 30th, 1990 Charlie Brown meets Peggy Jean at camp with Snoopy, and he thinks that she is the prettiest girl he has ever seen (so much for the Little Red Haired Girl, apparently). He is instantly smitten and is actually capable of talking to her, unlike past crushes, with the pair hitting it off. Peggy Jean even has a little nickname for him after Charlie Brown messes up introducing himself, with her calling him Brownie Charles. Sitting side by side, Peggy Jean asks Charlie Brown if he has ever had anyone kiss him. He struggles to answer, with Snoopy suggesting that one instance could count: when he used to lick Charlie Brown's face as a puppy. 9 'I Can Feel Them Fighting' January 14th, 1960 Lucy explains that the heart is split into two sides, with one aisw filled with hate and the other filled with love. Lucy notes that the two sides are at war with each other, an explanation that Linus can find no fault with, since he can feel love and hate fighting within himself, much to his misfortune. Lucy's lesson has a lasting effect on Linus, with him obsessing over the hate and love in his heart for the next two comic strips. Linus struggles with half of his heart being hate, because he wants it to be all love instead. But Lucy suggests that leaning to one side, the love side, is the solution to his problem. 8 'But It's Her Grandmother' November 26th, 1996 Charlie Brown walks by the Little Red Haired Girl's house and waves at her... grandmother. The wave shows some progress for Charlie Brown; at least he has made contact with a member of his crush's family, even if he cannot make contact with his actual crush. This comic strip marks the first reference to the Little Red Haired Girl's grandmother since May 31st, 1968. While it may seem like Charlie Brown is still not making much progress with the Little Red Haired Girl, him being able to talk to someone at least tangentially close to her is a step in the right direction. Charlie Brown recognizes this bit of attention from the Little Red Haired Girl's grandmother as a good thing too, with word getting around about it to Linus and Sally. 7 'Unrequited Love!' March 13th, 1978 Peppermint Patty has a habit of falling asleep in class, and Marcie suggests that she get checked out at the doctor





