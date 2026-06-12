Unraveling the Shelby Family Timeline: Ages and Key Events in Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders, with its sprawling timeline and complex family dynamics, can be challenging to follow. This article breaks down the ages and key events of the five main Shelby siblings, from Arthur and Tommy to Ada, John, and Finn.

Peaky Blinders , spanning decades of the 20th century, has seen the Shelby family age significantly over its six seasons. The complex Shelby family tree and frequent time jumps make it challenging to keep track of each sibling's age.

The show's timeline, starting in 1919 and reaching 1934 by season 6, is further complicated by the movie 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' and the upcoming sequel series. Here's a breakdown of the five main Shelby siblings' ages and key events: Arthur Shelby Jr. (Paul Anderson, born 1987), the oldest, was 32 in season 1 (1919). Despite being impulsive and naïve, Arthur matured over the series, marrying Linda (Kate Phillips) at 37 and becoming more responsible.

Anderson, despite being older than Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby), appears older due to his character's drug and alcohol use. By the show's end, Arthur was 47. The movie initially suggests he died by suicide, later revealing Tommy accidentally or intentionally killed him. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy, born 1976) was 29 in season 1.

His aging, noticeable by season 6 (44), is attributed to stress from leading the Peaky Blinders and Shelby Company Limited, and serving in Parliament. Tommy's PTSD from World War I led to risky behavior in early seasons, but he became more calculated and protective of his family. In the movie, at 50, he's in self-imposed exile but returns after his sister's murder and ultimately asks his son to mercy kill him.

Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle, born 1988), the middle sibling and only sister, was 26 in season 1 (1919). She married Freddy Thorne and had her first child, Karl, that year. In season 5 (1929), at 36, she had her second child, Elizabeth. Ada's storylines often revolve around her family and personal growth, balancing her roles as a wife, mother, and Shelby sibling.

John Shelby (Joe Cole, born 1985) and Finn Shelby (Harry Kirton, born 1993) are the youngest siblings. John, born in 1900, was 19 in season 1. Finn, born in 1915, was just 4. Their ages and storylines are less complex, with John becoming more involved in the family business and Finn growing up throughout the series.

The upcoming sequel series promises more time jumps and cast changes, further complicating the Shelby family's timeline but likely bringing more historical events and complex storylines





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Peaky Blinders Shelby Family Ages Timeline Arthur Shelby Tommy Shelby Ada Thorne John Shelby Finn Shelby

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