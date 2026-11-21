Nebraska defeated Ohio State 31-28, snapping a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents and putting the Buckeyes College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Nebraska upset Ohio State 31-28 on Saturday, handing the Buckeyes their fourth loss of the season and seriously damaging their College Football Playoff hopes. The Cornhuskers controlled the clock and won the turnover battle to secure one of their biggest wins in the last decade.

Ohio State has now lost four regular-season games for the first time since 2011, according to FOX Sports Research. The Buckeyes, once national title contenders, will not make the Big Ten championship game and will likely need significant outside help to reach the 12-team playoff. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea delivered a standout performance, completing 19-of-28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Also read How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. No. 14 Ohio State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Ohio State Suffers Fourth Loss

He also added 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, including a 26-yard scoring strike to Quinn Clark that extended the Cornhuskers lead. Despite the loss, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continued his Heisman-caliber season with six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey went 16-for-27 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while running back Bo Jackson added two rushing touchdowns and 52 yards on 12 carries.

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The midseason injury to quarterback Julian Sayin has hurt Ohio State. Sayin injured his throwing arm in a 19-15 win over Indiana on Oct. 17. Head coach Ryan Day recently said he is optimistic about Sayin progress, but Sayin is still not expected to return for the Michigan game. Among Ohio States four losses, two came against unranked teams: USC and now Nebraska.

The others were to Texas in September and to a surging Oregon squad a couple weeks ago. The Buckeyes close the regular season against Michigan next week in Columbus. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule earned his first win over a ranked team as a Power Four head coach after starting 0-21 in such games. His previous win over a ranked opponent came in the 2016 AAC championship game when he led Temple past Navy.

Nebraska Ends Ranked Losing Streak

The win snapped Nebraskas 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents and was their first victory over a ranked team since beating Oregon in 2016, per FOX Sports Research. The Huskers ran nearly twice as many plays as the Buckeyes and held the ball for almost a full quarter longer, finishing with 176 rushing yards. Nebraska was plus-two in the turnover battle and committed relatively few mistakes.

If the Huskers can win next week at Iowa City, they will have completed their most successful season since Mike Riley won nine games in 2016. Ohio State can salvage some of its season by defeating bitter rival Michigan in The Game next week.

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Upcoming Rivalry Games

However, the Wolverines are 4-1 in the rivalry since the turn of the decade, making it a tough challenge for the struggling Buckeyes. It is sure to be a long, cold offseason in central Ohio, while a Nebraska program that was in purgatory has suddenly found new life.