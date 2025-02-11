Unprovoked Shark Attacks Decline Sharply in 2024

Global unprovoked shark attacks witnessed a significant drop in 2024, reaching a 10-year low. The United States reported the highest number of attacks, followed by Florida and Australia. Scientists attribute the decline to various factors, including changes in oceanic currents, fluctuations in human activity in coastal waters, and increased awareness about shark behavior and safety measures.

Unprovoked shark attacks decreased significantly in 2024, with 47 incidents recorded globally, a 22% decline from the previous year and considerably lower than the 10-year average of 70. The United States reported the highest number of unprovoked attacks, with 28 incidents, including a fatal attack by an unidentified shark species off the northwest coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

Despite the US total being nearly a third less than in 2023, Florida still experienced the most attacks within the country, with 14 incidents overall, eight of which occurred in Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach. The Florida Museum of Natural History compiles the International Shark Attack File, which meticulously tracks known shark attacks by collaborating with scientists worldwide. It's important to note that only unprovoked attacks, where the individual does not initiate contact with a shark, are included in the database. Many of Florida's attacks were likely attributed to blacktip sharks, which frequent breeding grounds along the northeast Florida coastline. The Florida Museum of Natural History highlighted that many sharks in this area are juveniles who may not differentiate between humans and their typical prey, which includes fish, stingrays, and other sharks. Globally, surfers accounted for a third of all attacks last year. Experts explain that surfers often frequent areas with abundant waves, which also tend to have high turbidity (suspended particles in water) that attracts baitfish, consequently attracting sharks. The reduced visibility caused by turbidity can lead to sharks mistaking humans for their intended prey. Joe Miguez, data manager for the International Shark Attack File, suggests that a combination of factors likely contributed to the decrease in attacks in 2024. These include shifts in oceanic currents, fluctuations in the number of people in the water in specific areas, and even changes in the popularity of water activities like surfing and snorkeling. However, Miguez emphasizes that the observed decline might not be attributed to a single, definitive cause due to the natural variability in shark attack data over time. Australia, which typically experiences the second-highest number of shark attacks, reported nine unprovoked bites and no fatalities in 2024. Notably, the Atlantic Ocean region between the Canary Islands and the coast of Western Sahara recorded its first reported shark attack, one of four fatalities globally last year. The incident involved a German woman who was swimming alongside a boat in remote waters off the Canary Islands, and she sadly succumbed to her injuries.Neil Hammerschlag, executive director of the Shark Research Foundation and president of Atlantic Shark Expeditions in Nova Scotia, stressed that sharks don't actively seek out humans and most incidents are cases of mistaken identity. Despite the increasing number of people using the oceans for various purposes, the fact that attack numbers are lower than last year reinforces the idea that humans are not a natural prey item for sharks. Greg Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist at the Massachusetts’ Division of Marine Fisheries and author of “Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark,” believes that changes in public behavior have likely contributed to fewer bites off Cape Cod, where there have been no incidents since 2018. Skomal cites increased awareness about areas where white sharks are likely hunting seals in the shallows off Cape Cod, leading to people altering their behavior by avoiding deep water and solitary swimming. He suggests that scientists and other organizations have made a more concerted effort to share their findings with the public, enabling them to make informed decisions about when and where to swim. Skomal adds that early warning systems, deterrents, and barriers have also proven effective in reducing shark bites in certain areas





