President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the U.S. Marine Band earned its first Grammy Award nomination, recognizing a recording that features the ensemble, as well as composer John Williams.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the United States Marine Band as he delivers remarks during a reception held at the new White House helipad on the South Lawn on November 20, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Completed in September, the new helipad was built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, and is one of several renovation and construction projects ordered by President Trump. on Friday announced that the U.S. Marine Band earned its first Grammy Award nomination, recognizing a recording that features the ensemble, as well as composer John Williams. Trump made the announcement on Friday during a White House reception on the South Lawn's new helipad.

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"I want to congratulate you on an unprecedented accomplishment this week," Trump said. "For the first time ever, the U.S. Marine Band has officially been nominated for a Grammy Award. " The band was nominated for best orchestral performance for "John Williams and 'The President’s Own,' Vol. 3," with Williams credited as conductor and the U.S. Marine Band listed among the performers, according to the The nomination marked a major milestone for the Marine Band, which was established in 1798.

The ensemble performs at presidential ceremonies and other national events. Trump said UFC Freedom 250, which was held outside the White House in June as part of the president's 80th birthday celebration, inspired him and UFC President Dana White to donate "Now, it started off at $200,000. And I said, ‘How many people are there? ’ I thought there were 70.

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But it's about 170. I don't know. A lot of people joined," Trump said.

"So, we were going to give $200,000," he added. "We're now making it $500,000. Now, everyone's going to get a lot of money.

" Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin, the band's director, thanked Trump and White for the donation. He described the band as "the living embodiment of American history" and "an American treasure.

" "This is America’s band," Nowlin said, adding that the group aims to bring music to veterans, grieving families, students, teachers and music fans. The 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 7 in Los Angeles. Winners are selected by Recording Academy voting members. ALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to Causeway