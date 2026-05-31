Unprecedented: Three MLB Players Ejected Before First Pitch in 'National Anthem Standoff'

In an unprecedented incident, three Major League Baseball players were ejected from a game before a single pitch was thrown. The unusual event occurred during the national anthem, when players from the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays engaged in a 'standoff' on the field, leading to their ejection.

Three Major League Baseball players found themselves in an unusual predicament on Saturday, as they were all ejected from a game before a single pitch was thrown.

The incident occurred during the national anthem, when Los Angeles Angels reliever Brent Suter and Tampa Bay Rays pitchers Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodriguez engaged in a 'standoff' on the field. Instead of returning to their respective dugouts after the anthem, the players remained standing, joined by two of the Rays' mascots. The situation became even stranger when Angels leadoff hitter Zach Neto was already in the batter's box, waiting for the first pitch from Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen.

Eventually, third-base umpire Lance Barrett had seen enough and ejected all three players from the game. Suter later joked, 'Not the coolest way to get ejected, but one of the funnier ways to get ejected.

' The incident was captured on video and quickly spread on social media, with many expressing their surprise and amusement. Despite the unusual start, the Angels went on to dominate the game, scoring four runs in the first inning and ultimately winning 14-3.

However, the loss leaves the Angels with one of the worst records in baseball, and some fans were not amused by Suter's actions.

'He should do that every game so he can't pitch and the bullpen's ERA goes down,' one fan wrote. Another said, 'You don't get to act like a jackass when your team is the worst in the league and you're a big part of the reason why.

' The Angels and Rays will face off again on Sunday afternoon, with the Rays currently leading the American League East by two games over the New York Yankees





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MLB Ejection National Anthem Standoff Unusual Incident

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