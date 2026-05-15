Unprecedented Investment in Central Valley Parks

The new parks in underserved areas of the Golden State are part of a larger initiative to preserve 30 percent of the state's land and water by 2030. The state's biggest park growing spree in decades aims to grow existing California parks by 30,000 acres by the end of the decade, and this initiative comes with the right combination of support and commitment to ensure California's public lands and water are preserved for future generations.

The new parks in underserved areas of the Golden State are part of a larger initiative to preserve 30 percent of the state's land and water by 2030.

One such park is Feather River Park, located about 56 miles north of Sacramento, which will become an official California state park. Another new state park is the San Joaquin River Parkway, located in the Central Valley, which consists of multiple parks and properties on both sides of the river. The parks highlight majestic redwoods, golden beaches, and snow-capped peaks, providing residents with equitable access to nature.

The parks also offer unique features such as access to two more rivers, San Joaquin and Feather rivers, or another piece of California history like the Dust Bowl. Yuba County took an important step towards improving the Feather River Levee Setback area by implementing a 2024 limited-use ordinance, leading to reduced illegal dumping, trespassing, encampments, and off-road vehicle use





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California Parks Initiative California State Parks Yuba County Feather River Park San Joaquin River Parkway Floodway Feather River Yuba County Levee Setback Area Central Valley Underserved Areas California's Public Access And Open Space Equitable Access To Nature

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