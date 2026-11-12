Unpopular Village development proposal denied by Carlsbad City Council

Similar decisions on affordable housing projects elsewhere have launched costly lawsuits, state sanctions, staffers say.

Two restaurants, the Crackheads and Choice Juicery, operating in old shipping containers at the heart of Carlsbad's downtown Village. Tuesday the City Council denied a proposal to build a four-story, mixed-use condo building on the property, shown in August.

A four-story, mixed-use development with seven apartments proposed for Carlsbad’s downtown Village was denied Tuesday, despite warnings of potentially dire consequences from the developer and the state. The City Council voted 3-1 against what’s called the Carlsbad Village Square project, with Councilmember Teresa Acosta opposed. Mayor Keith Blackburn asked to be recused because of a possible business conflict.

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“We cannot expose ourselves as a city to the liability,” Acosta said. “The state housing laws have very serious consequences. ” The developer could sue the city for denying an affordable housing project that complies with state law, said Community Development Director Mike Strong. That move has been successful in other California cases, where developers have been awarded millions of dollars in damages.

Carlsbad also could lose state funding such as its annual community development block grant allocation, he said. And the state could invoke what’s known as the “builder’s remedy,” which would invalidate the city’s zoning laws and remove its limited control over the applicant and other affordable housing developers. The 0.17-acre parcel at the northwest corner of State Street and Carlsbad Village Drive is occupied by two popular small businesses, a Choice Juicery and a Crackheads restaurant.

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Both use modified steel shipping containers set in a fenced plaza with plank decks, artificial turf and outdoor seating at picnic tables. An architectural rendering of the Carlsbad Village Square development proposed for the northwest corner of Carlsbad Boulevard and State Street in Carlsbad. The businesses were intended to be temporary until the mixed-use development is approved for the property, said Carlsbad architect Kirk Moeller.

Moeller represented Leor Lakritz, who has owned the property for at least 25 years along with other lots on the same block of State Street, according to city records. The proposed building is designed for condominiums, though the owner intends to rent them as apartments, Moeller said. Though small compared to many recent developments in the area, the project has been controversial because of its location.

It is one of the busiest intersections in downtown Carlsbad, a few blocks from the beach and popular with shoppers, tourists and residents. Residents have fought the development for at least 10 years. The City Council denied a previous version of the plan in 2018, saying it was incompatible with the surrounding commercial buildings that are all one and two stories tall.

Traffic, parking, and the possibility of contaminated soil from a gas station that once occupied the site were among the concerns raised by residents and the council. Many of the speakers Tuesday said the building fails to fit the neighborhood’s small-town, beach community atmosphere. The previous proposal called for five condominiums and ground-floor space for a single commercial retail tenant. Since then, additional state laws have been passed to encourage residential construction and address California’s housing shortage.

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The developer submitted a revised plan for the Village property in March 2025, with two more apartments for a total of seven along with the ground-floor retail space in the building. In August, the Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend the City Council approve the project. Members said that under state law they had no choice, despite the concerns that were raised.

City staffers also recommended approval Tuesday, and only a resolution for approval was included in the council’s agenda packet. City Attorney Cindie McMahon said a resolution to deny the development would take time to write and will be brought back to the council later, probably in December. Councilmember Melanie Burkholder, whose district includes the Village, was the council’s most outspoken opponent of the project.

“This is a direct example of Sacramento’s umbrella approach that does not apply to cities like Carlsbad,” Burkholder said. “If there is anytime to say, ‘Sacramento, you are not in charge of Carlsbad,’ it would be now …. and i think we are justified in that. ” State law allows projects with affordable housing to waive many local requirements.

It also allows the waiver of all parking because the site is within a half-mile of the Carlsbad Village Coaster Station, a commuter rail stop. However, the proposal includes nine parking spaces for residents and asks to waive only the commercial parking requirement. Eight of the residential spaces would be in four garages, each with a hydraulic lift to store one vehicle above the other.