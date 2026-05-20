Unmissable Waitrose Wine Deal - Save 25% on Six or More Bottles

Waitrose has released an unmissable wine deal, offering 25% off six or more bottles of select wines. The offer includes crisp roses, white wines, fizz and bold reds, available for the bank holiday weekend.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Waitrose has revived is hotly anticipated wine promotion ahead of the sunny bank holiday weekend, inviting shoppers to save 25 per cent off six or more bottles of wine.

With temperatures set to soar this bank holiday weekend, many of us will be making a dash for the BBQ and Waitrose Cellar has you covered with an unmissable deal on crisp roses, white wines, fizz and bold reds, all on offer. Waitrose Cellar Mix and Match Valid on selected wines and Champagne priced over £6 and under £100, this Waitrose Cellar offer is a great way to stock up your wine cupboard with a range of bottles at a lower price this bank holiday - subject to availability and promotional terms.

The offer is available for a limited time, ending May 26 2026, so you’ll need to act before then if you’d like to take advantage before the bank holiday. *Buy 6 or more bottles. Save 25 per cent offer ends 11:45PM on May 26 2026. Selected lines only.

Subject to availability. Excludes wines and Champagne priced £6 or under and £100 or over, and boxed wine. Please drink responsibly. Save 25% ShopWith the UK set to sizzle this bank holiday weekend with temperatures reaching 29 degrees, it's finally time to dust off the BBQ and invite friends and family over to enjoy the long weekend in style.

And Waitrose Cellar has an unmissable deal on wines to help you entertain for less. Those hosting this bank holiday weekend should hot-foot it to Waitrose, where you can now enjoy 25 per cent off when you buy six or more bottles of select wines. Better still, this deal lets you mix and match so you can build your own mixed case.

The perfect excuse to stock up ahead of entertaining without overspending, this limited-time only promotion allows you to shop for quality wines for less so everyone can raise a glass to the long weekend. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share Whether you’re setting the table for a big family BBQ or pouring a glass after work with a loved one, you can now mix and match across a wide range of quality wines (priced from £6 up to £100) with something for every taste and occasion.

From May 20 to May 26, you'll be able to save 25 per cent on your own personalised mixed cases; perfect timing for the May bank holiday. With more than 1,200 wines to choose from, all chosen by expert buyers, Waitrose has become a favoured drinking destination for those looking for top-quality, great value bottles you’d be proud to serve.

Helping you stock up on old favourites or find a new perfect pairing to go with your meal, there's plenty to inspire. And even better? You don’t need to commit to six of the same bottle, either, meaning you can try something new, build a crowd-pleasing selection, and still enjoy a great saving.

The Waitrose mix and match deal lets you leave same-bottle-boxes and impersonal mixed cases in the past, giving you the chance to choose your own bottles and save money From zesty pinot grigio for bank holiday sipping, pink tinted Whispering Angel to the best of England’s sparkling wines, you’ll find it all and more at Waitrose Cellar. Simply choose a minimum of six bottles of wine or bubbly costing over £6 and under £100, and you’ll receive an irresistible 25 per cent discount, bringing your personalised tipple total down.

Ready to save on your bank holiday haul? Snap up this unmissable, limited-time deal today. But you’ll have to be quick, as this offer ends on May 26 2026





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Waitrose Wine Deal Discount Bank Holiday BBQ

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