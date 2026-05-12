Unmissable commuter towns offering work-life balance

Explore ten unsung commuter towns that combine reliable rail links, decent schools, green spaces, and a slower rhythm of life, with property prices reflecting their untapped appeal.

We may well know the names of those commuter towns which frequently top lists of ‘best places to live’ in the UK, such as riverside Taplow, just 33 minutes to London by train, and the ever-popular Stockport – declared one of the top spots in the North West by the Sunday Times in 2024.

But there are also countless unsung ‘Cinderella’ locations which offer the same advantages – from reliable rail links and decent schools, to green spaces and a slower rhythm of life. These are the unsung commuter towns that can still deliver everything needed for that fabled work-life balance. Here, with the help of experts, we spotlight ten towns which lie under the radar – with property prices to reflect their untapped appeal





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Commuter Towns Work-Life Balance Property Prices Green Spaces

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