Unmasking Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra: A Common Skin Condition Often Misunderstood

A beauty editor's journey to understanding dermatosis papulosa nigra, a common yet often overlooked benign skin condition. Learn about its causes, how it differs from other skin concerns, and available treatment options.

After a decade as a beauty editor , I've learned to identify common skin concerns. I'm no dermatologist, but years of reporting on treatments made me think I knew more than the average person.

Yet, a conversation at the American Academy of Dermatology's annual meeting in Denver left me surprised. I asked a New York-based dermatologist about spots on my cheekbones. I'd assumed they were acne marks or sun spots, but they were neither. She identified them as dermatosis papulosa nigra (DPN), a common benign skin condition often seen in Black skin, though it can affect other ethnicities too.

My spots were lighter brown but fit the classic description: clustered, raised, unresponsive to brightening serums





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