UNM Police Arrest Two Men Plotting Object Throwing at Turning Point USA Event

Kevin Castro and Harrison Magnus face charges after allegedly targeting a Turning Point USA gathering at the University of New Mexico, disrupting a scheduled appearance by Kristan Hawkins.

Two men were arrested and charged with plotting to throw objects at attendees of a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico last week. Kevin Castro was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy after allegedly hurling a lacrosse ball toward the crowd, nearly striking a person, according to a Harrison Magnus, meanwhile, has been charged with conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and concealing identity after he allegedly communicated with about plans to throw objects into the Turning Point USA event audience. Castro and Magnus were both arrested on Monday, November 2, by the University of New Mexico Police Department.

Charges Detail Violent Intent at Campus Event

Law enforcement officials have outlined specific allegations against the two suspects, highlighting the premeditated nature of the incident. Kevin Castro faces accusations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge that underscores the seriousness of his alleged actions during the confrontation. Prosecutors also cited disorderly conduct and conspiracy charges against him, indicating that his behavior was part of a coordinated effort to disrupt the event.

Also read Turning Point USA event at University of New Mexico ends with two arrests and a string of charges

Harrison Magnus, the second defendant, is facing charges of conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and concealing identity. Investigators allege that he communicated about plans to throw objects into the Turning Point USA event audience. These charges suggest that Magnus was involved in the logistical or communicative aspects of the plot, working in tandem with Castro to facilitate the disturbance.

The University of New Mexico Police Department executed the arrests on Monday, November 2, bringing an end to the immediate threat posed by the individuals. The swift action by campus security demonstrates the institution's commitment to maintaining order during public gatherings on its property. Both suspects are now facing the full weight of the legal process as investigators continue to review evidence related to the charges.

Event Details and Witness Accounts

While court documents did not name the organization, the school's Turning Point USA chapter hosted a "Prove Me Wrong" event the same day featuring Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins. The event was designed to foster dialogue, but it became the site of alleged criminal activity. Video posted online appears to show Magnus shouting expletives at the crowd while he is being taken away by police officers who placed him in handcuffs.

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The footage provides a visual record of the chaos that unfolded during the gathering. Witnesses reported that Castro hurled a lacrosse ball toward the crowd, nearly striking a person. This act of violence contributed to the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as the projectile was considered a dangerous instrument in the context of a crowded public space.

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins was a guest speaker at the event, adding national significance to the local dispute. Her presence drew attention to the broader ideological conflicts playing out on college campuses across the United States. The disruption caused by Castro and Magnus threatened the safety of attendees and speakers alike, prompting immediate law enforcement intervention.

University Stands Firm on Safety Protocols

"UNM remains committed to providing a safe, healthy and inclusive environment for all who learn, work and live on our campuses," a University of New Mexico spokesman, who confirmed the arrests, told Fox News. The statement reinforces the institution's policy of non-tolerance for violence. The administration emphasized that while freedom of expression is upheld, it does not extend to threats or illegal conduct.

"The university upholds freedom of expression and will not tolerate threats, violence or other conduct that violates the law or university policies," the spokesman added. This dual commitment to free speech and public safety is central to the university's mission. The administration's response serves as a warning to any individuals who might consider similar actions in the future.

The arrests underscore the tension between free speech advocates and those who oppose the messages being delivered. However, the legal system is designed to adjudicate such conflicts based on conduct rather than content. The charges filed against Castro and Magnus reflect an alleged violation of public order rather than disagreement with the viewpoints expressed at the event.

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Broader Context of Campus Activism

Turning Point USA - founded by the slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University while engaging in open dialogue with students last year - continues to be attacked by deranged leftists since the 31-year-old's horrific murder. The organization has become a frequent target of protests, making the safety of its speakers a paramount concern for campus authorities.

The reference to Charlie Kirk highlights the high-profile nature of the group and the risks associated with hosting their events. His assassination at Utah Valley University serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence in political discourse. Universities must balance the right to assemble with the duty to protect participants from harm.

The incident at the University of New Mexico is part of a larger pattern of conflict on college campuses. Similar disputes have occurred elsewhere, such as when Stephen Redic was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after appearing to backhand a Turning Point Action volunteer in Laconia, New Hampshire. These events illustrate the ongoing challenges faced by student organizations advocating for conservative viewpoints.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The elderly man, who has since been identified as 70-year-old Stephen Redic, was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct after Laconia police reviewed the incident. This unrelated case further demonstrates the frequency of altercations involving Turning Point USA activities. It shows that the tension extends beyond a single campus or city.

Kevin Castro and Harrison Magnus must now navigate the legal system, with potential sentences determined by the severity of the charges. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon carries significant penalties, while conspiracy charges add additional layers of legal complexity. The outcome of their cases may set precedents for how universities handle similar disruptions in the future.

Students and faculty at the University of New Mexico can expect continued monitoring of campus events to ensure safety. The administration's statement indicates a proactive approach to preventing future incidents. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community will watch closely to see how the justice system addresses these allegations of violence and conspiracy.