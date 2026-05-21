Unlock Your Naturally Curly Hair with Merwave's Wavy Hair Starter Kit

A five-step haircare kit is helping scores of shoppers discover and embrace their naturally curly hair, transforming difficult to manage locks into 'luscious' waves. The kit features five easy-to-use steps for enhancing your natural texture and offers lightweight support to tame frizz and flatness.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more A five-step haircare kit is helping scores of shoppers discover and embrace their naturally curly hair , turning difficult to manage locks into 'luscious' waves.

If your hair turns frizzy, puffy and impossible to manage the moment a brush goes near it, it could be that your hair is naturally wavy and just waiting for the right care. And that's where Merwave's five-step haircare kit comes in.

Merwave Wavy Hair Starter Kit, worth £85 Claiming it helps them ‘unlock perfect waves’, the Wavy Hair Kit from Merwave has been designed to transform your hair in under 15 minutes, featuring five easy-to-use steps for enhancing your natural texture. Save a whopping £20 on this must-have wavy hair kit today. You'll also receive a Refresh Spray worth £17 for free when you shop. This deal ends June 18 2026.

£65 (save £20) Shop Merwave are helping shoppers unlock their natural hair texture with five key products that tame frizz and help shape and enhance their hair’s stunning wavy shape According to a Merwave consumer survey, 47 per cent of women never knew their hair was secretly wavy, with many spending each day struggling with frizziness and unruliness, not realising that the products they're using could be making puffy hair worse. But now, Merwave are helping shoppers unlock their natural hair texture with five key products that helps tame frizz and help shape and enhance their hair’s stunning wavy shape.

Helping shoppers ditch hair straighteners and expensive keratin treatments, the products in the set embrace the hair's natural texture for covetable soft, defined beach waves, even for customers who thought their hair was straight. While curly hair products can weigh down the hair, leaving it flat and undefined, Merwave’s Wavy Hair Starter Kit has been designed to offer lightweight support to help turn frizz and flatness into soft, bouncy definition in just 15-minutes.

With over 4,000 users calling themselves fans and leaving five-star reviews claiming the kit ‘transformed my hair and confidence’, the kit could be your answer to discovering beautifully defined curls that you didn’t know you had. First up in the five-step kit is the Cleanse Shampoo. Formulated with jojoba oil and avocado extract, this gentle-yet-effective shampoo works to cleanse, revitalise, soothe and nourish your hair without stripping the natural oils your waves need to stay soft and defined.

This is followed by step two: the Repair Conditioner, a gentle, detangling formula packed with hydrating ingredients to help nourish each strand, deeply moisturise and eradicate frizz. Your hair is left stronger, softer, shinier and easier to manage.

Third is the Wave Cream, a super lightweight formula that awakens natural texture, effortlessly styling with a soft hold. Formulated with powerhouse ingredients pracaxi oil and flaxseed extract, it works to lock in moisture for frizz-free waves without that heavy, greasy, crunchy feel. This is followed by the lightweight and non-sticky Cast Foam, which works to lock your waves in place without any stiffness or crunchiness, an essential step for shape and definition.

Then finish off with step five, the Protect Gel. This ultra-lightweight gel helps to maintain a soft, flexible hold on your waves, powered by natural extracts and conditioners to enhance shape, control frizz and keep hair hydrated with zero stiffness. Each hair-loving formula has been packed full of hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil and avocado extract to leave your hair moisturised and healthy, controlling frizz and breakages.

It’s no wonder that wavy-haired users can’t get enough of the set, claiming it helped them reveal a hair texture they’ve been keeping under wraps for years.

‘They don’t lie. Day 1 and you’ll see the difference,’ raved one impressed five-star reviewer.

‘Love all of it. Thank you. Waves discovered at 60! Can’t recommend enough.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Haircare Curly Hair Wavy Hair Merwave Wavy Hair Starter Kit £85 £17 £65 £20 Curly Hair Products Hair Straighteners Keratin Treatments Hair Texture Hair Confidence Hair Transformation Hair Care Hair Styling Hair Products Hair Care Kit Hair Care Routine Hair Care Routine For Curly Hair Hair Care Routine For Wavy Hair Hair Care Routine For Wavy Hair With Frizz Hair Care Routine For Wavy Hair With Frizz And Hair Care Routine For Wavy Hair With Frizz Unruliness And Impossible To Manage

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