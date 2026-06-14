Unlock Your Apple Watch's Hidden Potential: 5 Overlooked Features

The Apple Watch can do more than show notifications and track activity. Learn how to use it as a remote for your iPhone camera and Apple TV, ping your lost iPhone, and more with these easy-to-set-up features.

The Apple Watch is an impressive piece of hardware. It has a great screen, a fast processor, and Apple's custom software that is breezy to use.

And yet, most people end up using the Apple Watch as a way to manage notifications, look at the time, and guilt themselves about not closing their Activity Rings. But it doesn't have to be that way. This little computer on your wrist can transform into a helpful sidekick for your iPhone. Once you've turned off annoying notifications, it's time to get to work.

Remove that Activity Rings guilt, use the Apple Watch as a remote for your iPhone camera (and even your Apple TV 4K), automate your watch faces based on your Focus modes, switch to a soothing red flashlight at night, and more. Spend some time poking around Apple's built-in apps and settings, and you'll realize there's so much to the Apple Watch that you just didn't know about.

Wouldn't it be lovely to unlock your Mac by simply walking up to it? The Apple Watch can do that, and a lot more. We've rounded up some of the most overlooked Apple Watch features below. And don't worry, they're all quite easy to set up.

Imagine being away from the pull of doomscrolling and the looming work emails. But when you get used to spending so much time away from the iPhone, you start to forget where it was. Especially in the evenings and at night. Apple Watch's built-in iPhone tracker can help, though.

As long as your iPhone is in range, you can use your Apple Watch to ping and locate the iPhone, even in the dark. With the latest models, you can even use Precision Finding to track your iPhone, meter by meter. Press the Side button on your Apple Watch to open the Control Center. Here, tap the iPhone icon.

If you're using a recent Apple Watch (Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, or higher) and an iPhone (iPhone 15 or higher), you will also get directional suggestions to find the iPhone nearby, and you can see whether you're heading farther from it or towards it. And there's a hidden trick to make your iPhone easier to spot in dark rooms. Instead of tapping the iPhone button in Control Center, press and hold it for a couple of seconds.

Now, as your iPhone pings, it will also light up the LED button rhythmically. If you couldn't find it in those couple of seconds, tap the iPhone icon from the bottom-right corner of the tracking screen. If you're out of Bluetooth range, use the Find My app on your Apple Watch or iPhone to see the last known location. This feature is incredibly useful for those who frequently misplace their phone, and it works seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem.

Keep losing the Apple TV 4K remote? Don't blame yourself. The tiny remote is easy to misplace. Thanks to Apple's ecosystem magic, you can use your iPhone or your Apple Watch to completely control your Apple TV.

Make sure your Apple Watch is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Apple TV and that you're in Bluetooth range. On your Apple Watch, open the Remote app and choose your Apple TV 4K model. If you don't see it, you'll have to pair your device first. Tap the Plus button, choose your Apple TV 4K, and enter the passcode from the Apple Watch.

Now that it's paired, choose the Apple TV 4K from the list. You will now see a small remote interface for your Apple TV. You can swipe on the main area to go up, down, left, or right. Tapping the screen will select the highlighted option.

Tap the Back button to go back, and use the TV button to go to the main menu. There's also a dedicated Play/Pause button to quickly control media playback. If you tap the three-dotted menu button, you can access more features like Mute & Unmute, Captions, and Power. To turn off the Apple TV 4K from your Apple Watch, use the Power feature.

This is a lifesaver when the physical remote is buried in couch cushions, and it demonstrates how the Apple Watch can serve as a universal remote for your home entertainment. If you use your iPhone to record content, or if you just need to capture yourself from afar using the iPhone, the Apple Watch can actually help quite a bit. There's a built-in app called Camera Remote that shows you the live view from the iPhone's camera.

If you are filming yourself or setting up a shot on the iPhone, you can use the Camera Remote app to preview the shot without moving up to the iPhone again and again. Once the shot is set, you can use the Apple Watch to take photos and to record video. Moving the Digital Crown will let you zoom into the shot, and you can tap on an area to adjust the exposure.

Then, tap the Shutter button to take the photo (by default, there's a three-second timer, but you can edit that by going into Settings from the three-dotted Menu button). To start a video recording, tap and hold the Shutter button instead. Once the video is recorded, you'll be able to preview it on the Apple Watch itself (and it will be saved to the Photos app on the iPhone).

The Camera Remote app works best when your iPhone is stable and propped up on a tripod, and it will only work if you're in Bluetooth range (33 feet). Tap the Menu button to switch between the front and rear cameras, and to disable the flash and Live Photo mode. One of the best advantages of using Apple products is how well they integrate with one another.

The Apple Watch's Camera Remote is a prime example of this synergy, allowing you to capture group photos or record yourself without having to run back and forth. Additionally, you can use the Apple Watch as a viewfinder for your iPhone, which is especially handy for time-lapse or long-exposure shots where you want to avoid touching the iPhone and causing camera shake.

Pairing the Apple Watch with your iPhone opens up a world of creative possibilities, from photography to home automation. With the Watch, you can also control smart home devices via the Home app, check your calendar, and even reply to messages with quick dictation. The more you explore, the more you realize that the Apple Watch is not just a fitness tracker or a notification hub, but a versatile companion that enhances your daily life in countless ways.

So, don't let your Apple Watch sit idly on your wrist. Dive into its settings, try out these hidden features, and transform it into the helpful sidekick it was meant to be





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