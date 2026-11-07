Unlock big discounts with Target's 2026 limited-time early Black Friday sales

Score top deals on electronics, toys, and more with Target's 2026 Early Black Friday sale.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Target's Early Black Friday Sale is happening now, but only for a limited time.

You can find big discounts on electronics, toys, clothes, and home goods until Saturday, November 7. Shopping early means you can avoid the Thanksgiving weekend crowds. Here are some of the best kitchen deals, with up to 50% off select items. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

Advertisement

Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.18-year-old arrested in deadly Moss Landing State Beach shooting