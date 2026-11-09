Unlimited Productions Opens New York Office With West Coast Plans

Unlimited Productions has opened its first U.S. office in New York, marking a major expansion for the Dutch event production firm. The company also announced plans to open a second West Coast office in early 2027.

Unlimited Productions officially opened its first U.S. offices in New York, a strategic move the company announced on Monday, November 9. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the Dutch firm, which is now establishing a permanent physical presence in the American market. The New York location is currently overseen by a managing director and partner who will guide regional operations and client relations.

Strategic Expansion And Future Offices

The launch of the New York office serves as the first phase of a broader growth strategy for Unlimited Productions. Alongside the immediate opening in New York, the company disclosed plans to establish a second office on the West Coast of the United States. These additional facilities are scheduled to open in early 2027, indicating a long-term commitment to scaling their American footprint. This dual-office approach allows the company to cover major East and West Coast hubs while maintaining operational flexibility.

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Operational History And Key Figures

The foundation of this global entity traces back to 2005, when the business began under the original name Livetime Productions. The company underwent a significant rebranding and expansion in 2009, adopting the name Unlimited Productions. This evolution was driven by the involvement of prominent figures, including Tijs Verwest, who is widely recognized by his stage name Tiësto. Together with other key stakeholders, they transformed the organization into a comprehensive service provider that functions as an architect, general contractor, and site supervisor for large-scale live events.

Proven U.S. Performance And Models

The decision to enter the U.S. market directly follows a series of high-profile successes for Unlimited Productions in the region. The firm recently served as the production director for the Elements Music & Arts Festival in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. During this engagement, Unlimited designed and constructed two distinct stage structures, specifically the Fire and Earth stages. Additionally, the team was responsible for redesigning the mainstage at the HiJinx Festival in Philadelphia, demonstrating their technical capability in diverse environments.

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Client Work And Technical Approach

Unlimited Productions has further demonstrated its engineering prowess through work for major artists such as Martin Garrix, who utilized their touring rig design. The company's operational philosophy, as articulated by Luijnenburg, relies on complete in-house control over every discipline. This approach involves drawing every bolt and treating vendors as partners rather than simple suppliers. The recent U.S. projects validated this model, proving that their rigorous pre-planning standards translate effectively across international borders.

Global Reach And Upcoming Projects

While Unlimited Productions maintains its European headquarters in Breda, Netherlands, its global portfolio continues to grow with ambitious upcoming projects. The firm is currently building the production for a performance by Tiësto at the Pyramids of Giza, scheduled for December 2025. This project, along with the new U.S. offices, highlights the company's ability to manage complex logistical and technical challenges on a global scale. The expansion into North America positions Unlimited Productions to capture more market share in the lucrative festival and touring industry.