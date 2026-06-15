Unlikely World Cup Mascot: A Duck Named Merlin in Mexico City

A duck named Merlin, dressed in a Mexico national soccer team jersey, became an internet sensation during the World Cup in Mexico City. The duck, a 2-year-old animal, captivated the internet with millions of views across social media, becoming the tournament's first unofficial mascot.

A duck named Merlin, dressed in a Mexico national soccer team jersey , follows his caretaker Cristian Gomez as they cross the street in Mexico City , Monday, June 15, 2026.

The duck, a 2-year-old animal, became an unlikely internet sensation and the tournament's first unofficial mascot during the World Cup in Mexico City. Over South Africa on Thursday, Merlin, dressed in the national team's colors, captivated the internet with millions of views across social media. The duck shares a close bond with his owner's young son, Cristian, becoming his inseparable companion.

The duck's sudden rise to fame was a surprise to his owner, Carla Gómez, who didn't expect her pet to become such a sensation. The World Cup, which is staging the tournament for the third time in Mexico, is a co-host alongside Canada and the United States





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World Cup Mexico City Unlikely Mascot Duck Named Merlin Soccer Team Jersey Internet Sensation Tournament's First Unofficial Mascot Close Bond Unpredictable Fame World Cup In Mexico

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