America’s churchgoers are apparently rolling the dice on more than just their faith.

Regular worshippers are nearly twice as likely to gamble online as those who attend religious services less frequently — with Catholics leading the charge, according to an eye-opening new survey.

A whopping 23% of Americans who attend religious services every month reported gambling online at least once every four weeks, compared with just 12% of less-frequent attendees, according to theRegular worshippers are nearly twice as likely to gamble online as those who attend religious services less frequently. Among parishioners who attend Mass at least monthly, a staggering 35% reported gambling online regularly, compared with just 12% of those who attend less frequently.

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Protestants were less likely to play against the house, with 17% of regular churchgoers reporting monthly online gambling, compared with 9% of their less-devout counterparts. The survey of 4,500 American adults, conducted by YouGov for Brigham Young University and the Deseret News, uncovered the surprising relationship between religious attendance and online betting. A whopping 23% of Americans who attend religious services at least monthly reported gambling online at least once a month.

The findings didn’t establish that attending church causes people to gamble, but researchers suggested different religious attitudes toward betting could help explain the unusual connection. And while the faithful may be chasing heavenly jackpots, regular gamblers reported some decidedly earthly problems. A troubling 55% of monthly online gamblers experienced at least one financial hardship in the past year, compared with 40% of those who gambled less frequently.

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Those hardships included missing bill payments, borrowing money to cover expenses and going without food. Meanwhile, 46% of regular online gamblers in relationships admitted hiding finances or purchases from their partners — more than double the 22% of less-frequent gamblers who reported doing the same. Researchers cautioned that the findings don’t prove gambling caused those financial hardships or relationship troubles.

But for some of America’s faithful, it seems the temptation to place a bet is proving harder to abstain from than expected. California Post News