Unlikeliest Marvel Relationships That Defied Expectations and Fan Opinion

Marvel relationships like Scarlet Witch and Vision, Cyclops and Jean Grey, and Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne show why opposites attracting still gives readers hope.

Marvel relationships have long been built on a simple idea: heroes who seem mismatched can still find a way to make it work. Marvel took the building blocks of the superhero set up by DC Comics and created something completely new, with heroes whose romances felt grounded in everyday problems and personal struggles.

Five Marvel relationships stand out as the unlikeliest, including Spider-Man's first love. Some of these pairings began as improbable matches that somehow succeeded, while others crossed into territory that many fans still find nearly impossible to accept.

Also read The Origin and Legacy of Marvel's Spider-Ham

Why Unlikely Marvel Relationships Connect With Readers

Marvel heroes connected with readers because they were human. They faced the same kinds of problems as their audience, and their relationships with friends and family changed completely because of their lives as superheroes.

Their romantic relationships often became some of the best in the genre. While they followed the 'opposites attract' rule that DC established with couples like Lois and Clark, Marvel writers created pairings that felt more real than the others.

Much like in the real world, many Marvel relationships seemed doomed from the beginning but worked out anyway. Comics are often a work of wish fulfillment, so seeing opposites come together gives people hope, even when the storylines behind those pairings are debated.

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Brian Michael Bendis and the Kitty Pryde and Star-Lord Storyline

Brian Michael Bendis's Kitty Pryde and Peter Quill storyline is widely seen by fans as one of the least successful pairings tied to his work. Bendis is a comic legend whose work on the Avengers and Daredevil made him one of the most important writers in Marvel history.

Bendis in the 2000s and Bendis in the 2010s are very different creators, and many of his stories from the later decade did not really land. The writer of this list notes that Bendis had a crush on Kitty Pryde as a young Jewish reader, and that crushes on her are common among all kinds of readers.

Bendis was known for shipping Kitty with the main characters of his books. Many readers figured this was a way for him to be dating Kitty himself, which the list describes as an example of a creator trying to make a childhood crush date a version of himself.

When Bendis took over the book, he had Kitty fall in love with Star-Lord, Peter Quill. The pairing was completely unexpected and never really worked for fans. Bendis and Marvel kept pushing it anyway, with the two of them almost getting married, twice, and fans have largely decided to pretend the storyline never happened.

Cyclops, Jean Grey and the Emma Frost Affair

Emma Frost began a psychic affair with Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, in the guise of therapy, which put a strain on his marriage to Jean Grey. Cyclops and Jean were long considered the boring couple who got together in high school and stayed together because they truly loved each other.

Madelyne Pryor was a clone of Jean, and her storyline was seen as proof that Scott and Jean belonged together. Emma Frost then joined the X-Men, and the list describes her as someone who decided the most fun thing she could do was break up a marriage.

Emma took advantage of the marriage problems between Scott and Jean. Scott had just gotten over sharing his body with Apocalypse, and Jean's powers were changing again. These pressures created the opening Emma used to pursue Scott in a mental thoughtspace.

The list's writer argues that Scott Summers is not the kind of person to cheat on his wife. Despite many criticisms of Scott, he is loyal, and he loves Jean in such a way that it is hard to believe he would cheat on her, even in a mental space created by Emma. Some argue that Cyclops was in a weird mental place, which might explain it, but the affair has always felt unlikely.

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Scarlet Witch and Vision Stand Out Among Marvel Couples

Scarlet Witch and the Vision began a romance that led to their marriage, and it became one of the moments that helped define both characters. Scarlet Witch has become Sorcerer Supreme, reaching a level of popularity greater than anyone expected.

Scarlet Witch joined the Avengers along with her brother Quicksilver and Hawkeye. The three former villains worked alongside Captain America and gained the trust and respect of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and she was already a member of the team when the Vision joined.

Scarlet Witch developed a fascination with the synthezoid, and the two grew closer over time. Wanda Maximoff had a terrible upbringing and was looking for love, so falling for a robot is described as one of the better outcomes for someone with what the list calls nuclear weapon-grade daddy issues.

The list also notes that the relationship worked out at all is the unlikeliest part. Wanda putting the moves on a robot, and the robot responding, remains one of the weirdest romances in the history of Marvel Comics.

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne Round Out the List

Hank Pym is one of the first major Marvel heroes of the Silver Age, but he never reached the popularity of characters like Iron Man or Thor. His romance with Janet Van Dyne is one of the bug-themed partnerships that marks his role in the early Marvel universe.

Hank first appeared as Ant-Man, using his Pym Particles to shrink down to insect size. His helmet allowed him to communicate with ants, and it came with stinger blasters.

Hank also created the wings and sting blasters of the Wasp for his girlfriend Janet Van Dyne. The list presents this bug-themed technology as part of the story of a relationship that adds to the unlikely pairings showcased among Marvel's most memorable couples.