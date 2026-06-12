Unlicensed Mini Zoo Owned by Newlyweds Destroyed by Fire, Multiple Animals Perish

A fire destroyed The Jungle Box, an unlicensed children's mini zoo and soft play centre in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, just four days after its owners, Jade and Paul Webster, got married. Multiple exotic animals died in the blaze, with only a baby tortoise surviving. The owners had been warned by the council about lacking a proper license for keeping animals on the premises.

The owners of an unlicensed children's mini zoo were newlyweds who had married just four days before the site was destroyed in a huge fire, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Meerkats, a 16ft snake, owls, iguanas and genets all died in the blaze at The Jungle Box, a soft play centre which housed the animals in Buntingford, Hertfordshire. All but one of the animals perished in the tragedy at the Watermill Industrial Estate, with the sole survivor being a baby tortoise discovered alive in the aftermath.

East Herts Council said the owners had no licence to keep the animals on site - and officials wrote to them at the start of this month requesting they applied for one. Now, the Mail can reveal Jade Webster, 35, and her new husband Paul Webster, 40, were the owners of the site which was destroyed in the early hours of Wednesday.

The couple, based in the Hertfordshire village of Goffs Oak, opened The Jungle Box in June last year as a soft play centre before recently unveiling an exotic pets area. Mrs Webster also has a tanning salon called The Tanning Box in Goffs Oak, which coincidentally suffered a fire on July 5, 2024 although it reopened a fortnight later.

Her husband is a director for The Tanning Box, as well as three other firms called Webster Scaffolding, Prestige Security London and Prestige Security Hertfordshire. Jade Webster, 35, and her new husband Paul Webster, 40, were the owners of The Jungle Box. Jade Webster also has a tanning salon called The Tanning Box in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire. A baby tortoise miraculously survived the fire at The Jungle Box in Buntingford, Hertfordshire.

Fire crews at The Jungle Box soft play centre in Buntingford which housed the animals. Mrs Webster, whose maiden name is Feldman, married Mr Webster on Saturday at Gaynes Park, a barn wedding venue on the grounds of a historic estate in Epping. She posted a message on Facebook on Monday thanking friends and family for attending the wedding, saying it was 'a day beyond our dreams' and 'just perfect'.

But only hours later, The Jungle Box was destroyed in the fire on Wednesday at 3.20am, which is now being investigated by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. The council later revealed the site was not properly licensed for animals. A spokesperson said: 'We had recently been made aware that The Jungle Box were keeping animals on site.

'We had written to them at the beginning of June to inform them of the need to apply for a licence. At this stage we have not received a response from them.

' The fire service said a baby tortoise was the only survivor of the blaze, despite earlier fears that all the animals died at the site - primarily a jungle-themed play centre with slides and tunnels. Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were on scene, and managed to stop the fire spreading to other buildings in the industrial estate.

While all but one of the animals died, no one was injured and there was nobody on site when the blaze began. Nearby residents were told to keep their windows and doors shut because the fire generated huge amounts of smoke, and local road closures were put in place. Assistant chief fire officer Darren Cook said: 'In the early hours of (Tuesday) morning we received calls to a significant fire at The Jungle Box in Buntingford.

Crews worked hard to contain the fire and prevent it spreading to neighbouring units. I'd like to thank all crews for their professionalism and hard work and fire control colleagues for their calm and efficient handling of the calls.

'Sadly, we can confirm that a number of animals were inside the building at the time of the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

' A later update from the fire service said: 'We have some heartwarming news to share following (Wednesday's) devastating fire at the Jungle Box in Buntingford. 'While carrying out the fire investigation, we incredibly discovered a baby tortoise alive in the aftermath, despite earlier fears that all the animals had died. 'A small but powerful moment after a very difficult incident. Our investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

' Neighbouring business The Spud Twins wrote on Facebook: 'Absolutely devastated for our friends over at The Jungle Box soft play. 'If anyone has a visit booked or a party - you will be contacted in due course





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fire Mini Zoo Unlicensed Hertfordshire Animals Died Newlyweds The Jungle Box Buntingford Tortoise Survivor

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